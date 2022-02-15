Uncategorized

Son Jung Wan Enchanting Romance Collection Fall/Winter 2022

  • February 15, 2022

Son Jung Wan Enchanting Romance Collection Fall/Winter 2022

Son Jung Wan returned to NYFW for Fall/Winter 2022 sharing a collection focusing on emphasizing women’s silhouette through natural draping, voluminous pleating, and dramatic collar detailing with sophisticated yet rhythmical colors and textures.

Celebrity attendees included actors Eric West, Shannon Wallace, singer Iniko, RHOM Guerdy Abraira, Milane Fiesen, Jessica Markowski, Vienna Skye, Tanaye White and Jordan Emanuel along with a dose of reality TV & content creators including Aaliyah Jay.

 
Son Jung Wan

##

Learn More

New York Fashion Week

With love,

FWO

The post Son Jung Wan Enchanting Romance Collection Fall/Winter 2022 appeared first on Fashion Week Online®.

Hotels: Book now, decide later on Booking.com


Ciao! I’m Celia. Originally from NY, I’m now living la dolce vita and on a mission to live it to the fullest! I hope to inspire you to explore northern Italy, especially Milan & Lake Como and learn about the culture, cuisine and creativity. Feel free to browse the blog or book a video call and get a personalized itinerary. I'd be happy to share my insider tips about Milan & Lake Como with you.

Follow #MilanoStyle_com on Instagram! Thanks!



Protected by Copyscape
Unauthoritzed reproduction or republishing of MilanoStyle.com content is prohibited.

About Author /

You Might Also Like

Art Hearts Fashion Kicks Off New York Fashion Week with Glitz, Glamour and….Heart!
Villeroy & Boch Tiles Present VICTORIAN by Mary Katrantzou
London Fashion Week is Open to Everyone! Here’s How to Get Involved

Start typing and press Enter to search

%d bloggers like this: