Soho set to welcome first ever NYFW BLK

Black owned production company to aid in the advancement of Black Designers in Fashion Industry

As Black History Month continues, and Fashion Week returns to the streets of Manhattan, the winds of change are stirring.

In honor and tribute to the Black giants of the fashion industry, who have shaped and styled our contemporary raiment and coiffure, among them legendary Vogue EAL Andre Leon Talley, wardrobe icon Dapper Afrika, peerless stylist Taijuan Wilcox, global couturier Fashenelle and the whole pantheon of great Black designers and stylists who have joined the Ancestors, comes NYFW BLK.

This new vision of inclusion and representation is the sine qua non for emerging Black fashionistas looking to share their gifts with the world. Working in partnership with its nonprofit, the Black Fashion Foundation, which will offer scholarships, product placement, PR, marketing and branding in conjunction with major Fortune 500 companies, NYFW BLK will open a portal to the industry that had heretofore been inaccessible to many aspiring clothiers.

This celebration of Black greatness in the arts and fashion will take place on February 11 and 12 in the city’s uber-trendy SoHo neighborhood, described by the New York Times’ Jazmine Hughes by its reputation “as a glitzy retail and dining district, one where it is easier to find a table at a restaurant than a reasonably priced apartment. And it is decidedly white.” The producer of NYFW BLK, 28-year Fashion Week veteran NMB, was always inspired by the iconic Harlem Fashion Row, and the extraordinary courage it took the producer to break barriers of the “traditional” runway show.

The debut of NYFW BLK has much to offer its patrons: there will be a dedicated Pop-Up Shop hosted by groundbreaking influencer Shaquita Garcia, fashion shows for nine exemplary, Melanated designers, and even a special Dove Release in tribute to Dapper Afrika, Taijuan Wilcox, and Shenelle Evans. Media coverage confirmed for this premier weekend will include CNBC, Source Magazine, and Sheen Magazine, while a documentary, The Making of NYFW BLK, is filmed on site. Of this exciting new endeavor, creator Nichole M. Bess states, “This is not exclusion but inclusion. This isn’t to separate us by race, but to aid in the advancement of Black people in the fashion industry.”

You’re invited to join the many influencers, luminaries and fashion industry figures who will be in attendance.

For tickets and more info, visit the NYFW BLK website. NYFW BLK is proudly powered by True Blue PR and sponsored by Beauty Water, She Beauty by Chi, Lucy Lou and Marg Le Maison, Iconic Body By X, Girl Boss Suites, and many more.

