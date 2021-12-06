Skiing in Italy – Covid19 Rules for Winter 2021/22

Should I go skiing in Italy?

Is it safe to go skiing in Italy during the upcoming winter season 2021/2022?

There are a lot of ski resorts near Milan, but what will the 2021 – 2022 ski season in Italy bring us on the slopes this year? Because of the worldwide coronavirus crisis, we have become accustomed to a different kind of mask and gloves!

Ciao! I’m Celia. Originally from NY, I’m now living la dolce vita and on a mission to live it to the fullest! I hope to inspire you to explore Milan & Lake Como, the culture, cuisine and creativity. Feel free to browse the blog or book a video call with me. I'd be happy to share my insider tips about Milan & Lake Como with you.

The coronavirus has affected our daily lives in more ways than one. Work, travel and even our hobbies have undergone changes. Winter sport lovers are wondering what the new season will bring to the ski resorts in Italy.

Many ski resorts in Italy, lift operators and associations are working hard to keep guests safe. There are regulations and rules to follow. This year, like last year, the ski lifts in Italy will reopen with new rules and safety measures. Many resorts in Italy will be partially open, meaning, not all slopes and lifts will be available and will require skiers to book time on the slopes in advance.

Each region and resort will have its own rules so be sure to check before booking. Regions will be subject to national law regarding Covid-19 regulations.

Ski regions of Italy

Ski resorts in Italy are found in the northern regions of:

Val D’Aosta

Piemonte

Lombardia

Trentino-Alto Adige



Regions are assigned color codes indicating the risk and type of regulations in place to curb the spread of Covid19. Each color code comes with a set of rules and regulations such as limited business hours, curfew and limits on travel and transportation between regions. Red means “at risk”, Orange means “moderate risk”, yellow means “low risk” and white means “very low risk but be prudent”. In all regions of Italy wearing a protective mask in public areas is mandatory.

At the time this guide was written, all areas in Italy are white zones except for Friuli Venezia Giulia which is yellow. Click here to check the current situation and regional color codes.

Entering Italy

Rules for traveling to and entering Italy are constantly changing. European citizens can enter Italy with an EU Green Pass which proves full vaccination, recovery from Covid19 or a nagtive test within the last 48 hours.

Please note: although you may be able to enter Italy as a tourist with a negative Covid19 test, once you get here, you will be required to show that you are fully vaccinated or recovered from Covid19 to enter restaurants and other public places. From Dec. 6, 2021, a swab will no longer be accepted.

For non-EU nations, entry regulations vary. Click here to find more information about entering Italy and traveling to Italy.

General rules and requirements at Ski resorts in Italy (2021/2022)

Keep 1 meter away from other people

Wear a protective mask over your mouth and nose, regardless of the minimum distance in all public places: Ski pass sales points Entrance areas of the ski lifts When getting on and off the ski lifts and during the trip In huts and restaurants (not when you are seated at the table) In rental shops / ski depots and shops.



Personnel will be required to wear masks and plexiglass partitions will separate guests and employees at ticket counters and info points.

Sanitizing and cleaning will be carried out frequently in public areas.

The Covid-19 Green Pass or equivalent will be required for indoor activities such as dining and recreation.

The “Green Pass” and “Super Green Pass” in Italy

Green Pass (Simulation)/Jeremy Bezanger

The EU Green Pass is a digital id that verifies you are vaccinated, have recovered from Covid19 or have taken a Covid19 test within 48 hours and had a negative result.

From Dec 6, 2021, a new “Super Green Pass” will be implemented. The Super Green Pass is a digital id verifying that you have had 2 doses of a vaccine or have recovered from Covid19. The difference being is that a Super Green Pass does not recognize a swab test for entrance into public places.

A Green Pass is not required to ski in Italy or for engaging in any outdoor sport activities (running, walking, cycling, hiking etc.). It’s also not required to use ski lifts or open chairlifts.

However, to ride covered chairlifts, gondolas, and cable cars, you must have at least the Basic Green Pass.

During the 2021/2022 ski season in Italy, a Super Green Pass will be required for indoor dining at restaurants. Eating outdoors, does not require a Green Pass.

The Super Green Pass (proof of a full Covid 19 vaccination or recovery) will be necessary for lifts at resorts in regions marked as an orange zone.

Ski resorts located in red zones will be closed.

Please note: the Green Pass is an EU document for residents of the European Union, for other countries an equivalent vaccine card is usually accepted. Use this tool to check requirements.

For more information, find the website of the Italian embassy in your country for details about entry requirements.

A comprehensive guide about the differences between a Basic Green Pass and a Super Green Pass can be found on dgc.gov.it.

Before booking a ski holiday in Italy

Check the regional color codes here. Be sure to have the correct documentation – an EU Green Pass or Vaccination card. Use this tool to check requirements. When booking accommodation, be sure you have the flexibility to cancel.

Here are some selected highlights and popular ski resorts in Italy.

Val Gardena (Trentino Alto-Adige)

Val Gardena / Fabio Disconzi

Ski season open: 04/Dec/2021 – 10/Apr/2022

On 4 December the slopes of the Val Gardena, Alpe di Siusi and Sella Ronda ski areas reopen, inaugurating the 2021/2022 winter season.

Although it is an area of ​​500 km of slopes, modern ski lifts, and 30 km of hiking trails, social distancing and gatherings are still a concern.

In the Val Gardena Valley there are 15 ski lifts that start from the three lower villages and allow access to the ski area and downhill slopes. Skiers will be allowed in at staggered stages over the various ski lifts, to reduce crowding.

In addition to the emergency helicopter, “Aiut Alpin” rescue service stationed there, they will offer a “Covid-19 Test Center Val Gardena” in the valley for the evaluation of suspicious cases and for issuing certificates for returning home.

Click here to view which sloped and lifts are open here.

Where to stay in Val Gardena

Hotel Garni Villa Park

Hotel Garni Villa Park is about 500 meters from Ortisei’s Seceda cable car and offers complimentary ski storage. It has a garden as well as Alpine-style rooms with satellite LCD TVs.

The Garni Villa Park features wood paneling and furnishings in its rooms and apartments. Some have balconies with views of the Dolomite Mountains. A fully equipped kitchenette is included in every studio.





Courmayeur (Val D’Aosta)

Mont Blanc Courmayeur / Robi Idris

Ski season open: 03/Dec/2021 – 18/Apr/2022

Courmayeur, on the Italian side of the Monte Bianco, or Mont Blanc as it is more often known, is a major ski resort with visitors from all over the world. It is a truly multinational mix, with more languages spoken here than at the United Nations. Skiing is available up to a height of 2,700 meters (the village is at 1,200 meters), with the main activity starting at 2,200 meters on Plan Checruit. However, at the upper levels, there is at least one beginner’s area and lots of green tracks (easy level) allowing novice skiers a safe experience to practice. The majority of the slopes are best suited to good intermediate skiers, with a few spots set aside for advanced skiers to test their skills.

Where to stay in Courmayeur:

Hotel Svizzero



Located just 200 meters from the central pedestrian area in Courmayeur, Hotel Svizzero features panoramic terraces, cozy lounges, and a wellness center with Turkish bath and sauna.

During winter, the hotel’s free shuttle bus takes you to the Dolonne cable car at scheduled times. The cable car links with the Checrouit ski slopes in 2 minutes.

Click here to view which slopes and lifts are open here.

Bormio (Lombardia)

Passo dello Stelvio, Bormio, Italia / Matteo Tiso

Ski season open: 04/Dec/2021 – 18/Apr/2022

Bormio is a ski resort in Lombardy, Italy, not far from Livigno, another well-known powder destination. From the village, the ski area rises sharply to a magnificent top of 3,012 meters. Bormio may not have the largest ski area in the world, but it does have one of Europe’s longest and most prolonged fall lines – a powerful 1,787-meter plummet from the summit of Cime Bianca to the village below.

The Bormio ski area is located in the heart of the Alta Valtellina region, in within the stunning Stelvio National Park, which provides an inspiring backdrop. There are ski runs for all levels; from children’s and beginner’s to World Cup champions’ piste.

Click here to view which slopes and lifts are open here.

Where to stay in Bormio

Agriturismo San Gallo

Agriturismo San Gallo is located in Bormio and offers rooms with a balcony or terrace, free WiFi, and a flat-screen TV, as well as a restaurant and a garden. Every apartment has a private bathroom, as well as slippers, a hairdryer, and free amenities. Every morning, the farm stay serves a continental breakfast.

Agriturismo San Gallo is 3.6 kilometers from Terme di Bormio – Bagni Vecchi and less than 1 mile from Terme di Bormio – Bormio Terme Spa. The nearest airport is Bolzano, which is 74 kilometers away, and the hotel provides a chargeable airport shuttle service.

Breuil-Cervinia (Val D’Aosta)

Rocce Nere, Breuil-Cervinia, AO, Italia / Matt Bzz

Ski season open: 04/Dec/2021 – 03/Apr/2022

Breuil-Cervinia is a mountain resort destination immersed in serenity. Located in Aosta Valley, one of Italy’s smallest and most northern regions. The heights range from 1,524 to 4,478 meters, providing a variety of altitudes and slope types for all skiers and snowboarders.

Where to stay in Breuil-Cervinia

The Punta Maquignaz

The Punta Maquignaz is an Alpine hotel with a sauna and Turkish bath that offers ski-to-door access from the Campetto Cretas slopes. Satellite TV is available in the wood-paneled rooms, and Wi-Fi is available in the lobby for a fee.

The Alps can be seen from the rooms at Hotel Punta Maquignaz. Every day, a sweet and savory breakfast buffet is served. The restaurant specializes in local food and is open throughout the winter and spring. There is also a tavern on the premises.

Guests can use the free equipment storage and relax on the sun terrace after a day of skiing. Ski rental and ski passes can be arranged at the front desk. On request, the Hotel Punta Maquignaz provides a shuttle service to and from the ski slopes.

Livigno (Lombardy)

Ski season open: 27/Nov/2021 – 01/May/2022

Livigno, in the heart of the Alps, is one of Lombardy’s most well-known locations. The region allows visitors to enjoy the area both in the summer and in the winter, as the activities available are many and versatile. Livigno will bewilder and spoil every skier with its approximately 20 ski lifts. Every year, especially from the end of November to the beginning of April, there is enough snow, making it a ski and snowboarding paradise for all those who enjoy these activities.

A Lombardy Ski Pass allows you to ski in all of Lombardy’s ski resorts with a single ticket, valid from December to April: 27 ski areas in the provinces of Bergamo, Brescia, Lecco, and Sondrio, with over 900 km of snowy slopes for absolutely limitless fun.

Where to stay in Livigno

Hotel Larice

The 4-star Hotel Larice provides free Wi-Fi, free bike rental, and free parking. This ancient mountain residence is located in the pedestrian zone of Livigno, a duty-free town.

Elegant wood furnishings, parquet floors, and contemporary artwork are featured throughout Larice’s modern rooms. Each room offers an LCD television with satellite channels, as well as a refrigerator and a kettle.

A diverse continental breakfast is given in the hotel’s ground-floor breakfast area with fireplace.

Tagliede’s ski slopes are only 20 meters away. Guests can use the free public shuttle to get to the Carosello 3000 and Mottolino ski slopes in the winter.

Looking for more information about skiing in Italy? Feel free to contact us.

Like this: Like Loading...

Hotels: Book now, decide later on Booking.com

