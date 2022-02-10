Uncategorized

Situationist SS22 Campaign "Air Of Uncertainty"

Situationist SS22 Campaign “Air Of Uncertainty”

Situationist’s S22 collection titled “Air Of Uncertainty” explores the surrounding, current situations of mind, constructed chaos, objects and individual body of work. A process of picking, selecting as well as declining.

The past few months have been extremely alarming, uncertain, deconstructive and somehow hopeful.

Situationist SS22

For majority of people in different fields, especially in fashion and art, it felt like a repetitive dead end.

Currently it feels like there’s no space or air for planning ahead but there’s an excitement to share, to tell, to show and point, look there’s something right here with us that matters the most.

We’re extremely happy to be able to travel from Tbilisi, Georgia and showcases our SS22 pieces with our merged selected installations. For some it’s less complex but for Situationist it’s always a longer road to achieve the ability to tell.

The Collection unfolds the story of heritage carrying a hope.

