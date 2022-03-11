0
Shopping event: Scalo Milano After Work (March 2022)

Spoil yourself at Scalo Milano Outlet after work

Extra 30% discount on all purchases when you shop after work!

From Tuesdays to Thursdays, 5 PM to 9 PM

At Scalo Milano Outlet & More

March 15- 17, 2022, 5 PM to 9 PM
March 22- 24, 2022, 5 PM to 9 PM
March 29- 31, 2022, 5 PM to 9 PM

Enjoy a leisurely afternoon at over 150 mono-brand stores from notable Italian and international brands such as Liu Jo, Nike, Tommy Hilfiger, Levi’s, and a Milanese classic, Fratelli Rossetti. In addition, there are also 15 restaurants from casual to fine dining. The outlet also houses the largest European Design District with 15 mono-brand showrooms including Poltrona Frau, Kartell, Calligaris, Alessi, Bialetti and many more.

Other services available: Free shuttle service from Milan (see below), Hairdresser, Tailor service, Amazon locker, Esselunga locker, Kids play area, Electric car recharging station, Free parking, Tax free services for non-EU tourists.

See a complete list of Stores: https://scalomilano.it/en/stores/

