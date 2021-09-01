Salone del Mobile Milano 2021 “supersalone”

This years edition of Salone del mobile (Milan Design Week) has been dubbed “supersalone”

and will be held 5-10 September 2021, FieraMilano Rho

Stefano Boeri, the curator for “supersalone” 2021, will bring Milan and Salone del Mobile to light on an international level with a focus on social responsibility. This important four-day event is scheduled from September 5th through 10th in Rho at Fiera Milano.

It has been 18 months since we last saw it grace our city streets filled to the brim of international exhibitors showcasing their work at over 140 venues across town. It was announced that design will be celebrated through an eco-friendly lens for its next edition under the theme “Towards Sustainability”.

Milanese architect Stefano Boeri curated the exhibition in collaboration with architecture practice ADI (Associazione per i diritti degli immigrati).

The team also consists of Andrea Caputo, Maria Cristina Didero, Anniina Koivu, Lukas Wegwerth and Marco Ferrari and Elisa Pasqual of Studio Folder with Giorgio Donà, co-founder and director of Stefano Boeri Interiors, will highlight projects and products in an innovative setting built on proximity, reflection and sharing.

The fair will be open every day, not just to professionals but also the public. It won’t be purely commercial but is meant foster cross-communications and collaborations between designers, creators, makers and consumers while keeping in mind social responsibility. The event will respect all national regulations and protocols to fight coronavirus.

This edition of Salone del Mobile 2021 will be hosted under the direction of newly nominated president Maria Porro. She is also marketing and communications director at historic Italian furniture brand Porro, as well as president for Italy’s trade association for designers and board member on Altagamma Foundation.

Fuori Salone (events throughout the city)

Fuori Salone events at l’Università Statale Stale University, Milan (2019) / Photo by C.Abernethy

The entire city of Milan celebrates design week and several events are held thought the city. Via Tortona is one of the most popular streets in Milan for holding the Fuori Salone events as is Brera, Via Durini, Corso Monforte and Corso Venezia and of course the historical center. Furoi Salone events usually consist of exhibitions held in private galleries, showrooms and open-air exhibits. During “Fuori Salone,” the entire city of Milan becomes a hub filled with exhibitions, show rooms, and parties that are growing increasingly successful at occupying locations around town.

Triennale Milano museum (Viale Emilio Alemagna, 6, Milano)will be the hub of the “supersalone” city, with a range of cultural offerings including a series of totally original exhibitions and events.

This year l’Università Statale (Via Festa del Perdono, 7, Milano) will host the installation” Creative Connections “in the cloisters of the University.

Gallerist and founder of Ro Gallery, Rossana Orlandi is launching the third edition of Ro Plastic Prize to challenge and inspire the design community to think differently about how objects are made. This year’s theme is “Save the Waste, Waste is Value” of this third edition of ROGuiltlessPlastic. The best projects will be presented as Finalists during the Milano Design Week 2021. An international jury of professionals and experts will select the winners among the finalists, one for each category, who will receive a prize of 10.000€. The show will be hosted at the spaces of the Leonardo da Vinci Museum of Science and Technology, Via San Vittore, 21, Milano.

SUPERSALONE

Date and times

5-10 September 2021

Sunday – Thursday: 10 am – 7 pm

Friday: 10 am – 4 pm

Place

Milan Fairgrounds, Rho Fiera Milano

Entrance gates: Porta Est, Porta Sud, Porta Ovest



Tickets: Purchase online

How to get to Rho Fiera Milano

FieraMilano Rho can be easily reached by metro at the stop “Rho Fiera Milano” (red line M1)

If you are flying in on the same day as the event, there are direct busses from Linate airport, or from Malpensa and Bergamo there are shuttle busses to Rho Fiera Milano (you must show your event ticket).

EXHIBITIONS 2021

Photo by Alessandro Russotti / Salone del Mobile press

– Salone Internazionale del Mobile with 2.000 exhibitors including 650 designers of SaloneSatellite with 30% of them are international companies;



– The International furnishing accessories exhibition: 200 exhibitors distributed in more than 10.000 sqm space, with a wide variety of products – furnishing accessories, objects, decorations – and styles, from classic to modern design;



– Euroluce – a biennial international exhibition dedicated to the most innovative solutions for indoor and outdoor lighting.



–Eurocucina, FTK – Technology For the Kitchen, every two years. Over 23,000 square meters dedicated to high-quality kitchens and to this increasingly interesting sector.



– the International Bathroom Exhibition, the newest market represented inside the Salone del Mobile, where new innovative trends of Bathroom evolution are presented.



– SaloneSatellite, showcasing the talents of young designers under 35 from international schools of design. Since 2010, the SaloneSatellite Award has recognized young designers and exhibitors;



–S.Project, design products and decorative and technical interior and outdoor design solutions.



–Workplace 3.0, design and technology in a smart and innovative workspace.

Learn more about Salone del Mobile https://www.salonemilano.it/en

Cover Photo by Andrea Mariani /Salone del Mobile press

