Romantic Milan, Love is in the Air

There are many romantic scenes and places in Europe, but Milan is unique. It’s not seen or depicted as a romantic city in films or art, but it will surprise you. For example, the cobblestone streets of Brera after a rainfall, the shopping district lit up at night after hours, and there are lots of intimate restaurants and wine bars where lovers can sit close and enjoy an evening. Here are some of our suggestions on how to plan a romantic trip to Milan.

Romance in the city of Milan

Piazza San Fedele

Found between Piazza Duomo and Via Manzoni, has become a traditional lovers’ meeting place.

It is not uncommon to see young lovers kissing on the stone benches near the statue of Alessandro Manzoni, author of Italian literary masterpiece “I Promessi Sposi” -“The Betrothed“. I Promessi Sposi is considered the Romeo and Juliette of Italian literature, set in the town of Lecco on Lake Como, Renzo and Lucia would like to marry, but the Lord and tyrant of the area wants Lucia for himself and kidnaps her. The Betrothed is a dramatic story of two lovers fighting the odds, local authorities and the everyday challenges in the year 1628, a time of war, famine, and plague.

Brera – via Fiori Chiari and via Fiori Scuri

One of Milan’s most intimate and antique areas of the city. In the evenings artist show their works, fortune tellers predict your future and there are many wine bars and small restaurants to enjoy a romantic dinner or drink.

Castello Sforzesco



With the castel lit up at night, an evening stroll hand-in-hand around the castel garden and courtyard is memorable.

Il Duomo

Piazza Duomo at night / photo Celia Abernethy

On a clear day you will have a spectacular view of the city and even of the Alps by climbing to the top of the Duomo cathedral via a spiral stone staircase of 919 steps. An elevator to the top is also available. Tickets and entrance to both the staircase and the elevator are on Corso Vittorio Emanuele (the left side of the Duomo if you are looking at it straight on).

Read more about Milan Duomo

Romantic Restaurants in Milan

Horse Cafe

Viale Monte Nero, 21- Milano

+39 02 5501 2069 Read description

Taverna Visconti

Bistrot a Vin – Brasserie

Via Cerva 18

20122 Milano

Tel. 02 795821

Fax 02 795821 Read description

Il Cestino

Via Madonnina 27

Tel 02 86460146 Read description

Cucina delle Langhe

Cso. Como 6

Tel 02 6554279

Valentines Day Gifts

For an absolutely unforgettable exotic flower arrangement

Paolo Lattuada

Garden, Flower & Design

Via Molino delle Armi 19

Tel 02 58305078

https://www.paololattuada.it

Romantic Hotels in Milan

Galleria Vik Milano

Milan Area: City Center

A prestigious 5 star property set inside the elegant Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II in the heart of Milan, Galleria Viki Milano (previously known as Town House 8) offers luxurious amenities and superior services in an exclusive, distinguished setting. The ambiance of Galleria Viki Milano combines the homey feel of a noble residence and the historic atmosphere of an antique Milanese palace with a spash of modern art and culture. There are 98 rooms and suits, whichever accommodation type you choose, you will find a host of modern comforts, including free Wi-Fi. All rooms and suites have a beautiful view on the gallery or the courtyard. Galleria Viki Milano has its own lounge restaurant, V Bart & Restaurant. Endowed with a full bar, the restaurant offers full dining and room service. The menu varies according to season and the chef presents a different gourmet set menu every day.

Romantic Day Trips from Milan

Lake Como

Lecco the Eastern Branch of Lake Como



The allure of Lake Como has been charming visitors for centuries. The spectacular backdrop of the Alps and the vast open waters running through the valley make it a must-see destination for any trip to Italy. Small lake towns and cities like Varenna, Bellagio, Lecco and Como are excellent weekend or day trip destinations and easily accessible form Milan. For more information read more on our site Lake Como Style: https://lakecomostyle.com





Castello Borromeo a Peschiera

Castello Borromeo a Peschiera /Wikimedia

A few kilometers outside of Milan but well worth the visit.

A true medieval castle with a moat, and lush green gardens surrounded by tranquil forestry.



Piazza Castello, 1

20068 Peschiera Borromeo (MI)

https://www.castelloborromeo.it

info@castelloborromeo.it

Whether you come for Valentine’s Day or not, your can always find romance in Milan.

Need help planning a romantic weekend in Milan and Lake Como? Learn more.





Happy Valentine’s Day to all lovers!

Article by: Celia Abernethy





THE HISTORY OF VALENTINE’S DAY



The holiday we celebrate today with chocolates and flowers, as many holidays, has a documented history and is based on values of human pureness. Find out where to go and what to do this Valentine’s Day.In the early Roman days, the 15th of February was the celebration of a young man’s rite of passage to the Roman God Lupercus. A lottery was held where young men would select names of young women to become his companion for a period of one year.In the fifth century A.D. the Church wanted to do away with the pagan holiday and “replace” the pagan god Lupercus with a saint.In 270 A.D. Valentine, bishop of Interamna, disagreed with Emperor Claudius’ new law forbidding marriage – Claudius believed that married men made poor soldiers. Valentine was sent to prison for performing secret marriage ceremonies. It is said that he continued to correspond with young couples of the parish, encouraging them to marry and raise families. He signed his letters “From your Valentine”.

During the Lupercus celebrations of 270 A.D., Valentine was clubbed, stoned, and then beheaded. The holiday we celebrate today with chocolates and flowers, as many holidays, has a documented history and is based on values of human pureness.

