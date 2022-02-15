Private Policy Presents F/W 2022 Ready To Wear Show

On Monday, February 14th, PRIVATE POLICY showcased its Fall/Winter 2022 Ready-To-Wear Collection, and guests found themselves teleported to the brand’s imaginative world once again.

Consisting of 30 looks, the runway show veered between natural and technological elements – fluid, warm, and futuristic. Titled “Organic Futurism,” the inspiration behind the latest collection is the largest and oldest living organism on the Earth–the Fungi Kingdom.



The multi-layered presentation revealed many surprises, but the theme of implementing nature-based solutions to transform our future cities remains invariable.

Dreamt up by Cofounders Siying Qu and Haoran Li, utilitarian-inspired garments were created as a conceptual interpretation of fungi. Neutral shades of beige, olive, and muted yellow were interrupted by recurring checkerboard and bold stripes, representative of the fungi kingdom’s remarkable diversity. In an attempt to emulate the complex threads of the greater fungal organism mycelium, staple pieces featured chest pockets, harnesses, and additional straps and came in fabrics like nylon and vegan leather. Multidimensional creative Jess Hu collaborated with the brand for a second season, creating a custom show score brought to life by original choreography and dancers from her movement platform, Shmood Agency. The collection also marked PRIVATE POLICY’s first foray into footwear and the launch of its zero-waste foam platform shoes. The new shoe mimics a disposable shoe cover down to the elastic band, 3D modeled and created without compromising comfort or durability. Further embodying the brand’s attitude and forever fixation with discovering art from everyday life.

An unusually balanced capsule collection, with heritage brand Coca-Cola®, was reworked through PRIVATE POLICY’s unique lens. Two juxtapositions bound by shared values, the sporty mini collection, which was teased on the runway, is a nod to equality and community. The silkscreened signature red and white motif was transmuted to a futuristic 3D interpretation on t-shirts, an exploration of possibility – while the original, more recognizable logo could be spotted on the brand’s signature vest.

Akin to fungi, PRIVATE POLICY continues to show us the potential for transformation by way of biophilic spaces and technological advancement. Qu and Li aim to represent a new chapter in the world of fashion: one that seeks to intrinsically connect quality, design, culture, and impact.

SHOW CREDITS:

Runway Photography: David Smith

Production: FOCUS

Casting: Christian Meshesha @c.m.casting

Visual Director: Shxpir Huang @shxpir

Stylist: Jaime Kay Waxman @jaimekaywaxman

Shoe Sponsor: UGG @UGG

Hair Direction: Kien Hoang, ORIBE @oribe

Makeup Direction: Zenia Jaeger, Submission Beauty, @submission.beauty

Show Music: Jess Hu x Lawrence Jung @imjesshu

Dancers: Ya Hwa – Haze Soyeon x Gibbum Lee

ABOUT PRIVATE POLICY

PRIVATE POLICY is a New York-based inclusive brand dedicated to bringing the New York rebellious style and fierce free spirit to the world. Our design process is modeled after newspaper outlets by focusing on one social-political topic each season, such as bringing awareness to enslaved fishermen issues in the SS17 collection, discussing human’s relationship with money in FW19, and uncovering the dark side of American Big Pharma in FW20. With sustainability as the constant pursuit, we believe fashion is our outlet to express diversity, build community and inspire meaningful conversations. We design for people who heart fashion and mind the world.

The creative directors, Haoran Li and Siying Qu are nominated as Fashion Group International Rising Star, listed on Forbes China 30 under 30, winners of the GQ China Present award, became finalists of CFDA / VOGUE Fashion Fund in 2019, and recently were announced the winners of Lane Crawford Global Creative Callout 2020.

PRIVATE POLICY collections are stocked at Selfridges, Printemps.com, Holt Renfrew, Lane Crawford, Harvey Nichols HK, Labelhood, t.a. New York, Machine A, and many other amazing boutique stores internationally. www.privatepolicyny.com | @privatepolicyny

