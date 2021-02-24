Phygital Milan Fashion Week F/W 2021-2022

Milan Fashion Week

From 23 February to 1 March 2021 Milan hosts the Milan Fashion Week dedicated to Women’s Fashion F/W 2021-2022. The event is one of the most important international events in the industry and expected by both professionals and fashion enthusiasts who are more attentive to emerging trends. This year’s edition is held in Phygital form, a new buzzword mixing “physical” and “digital”, Seven days and 68 fashion shows (of which only two live), 65 presentations and 7 events, in which brands from all over the world participate. The complete calendar of the Fashion Week can be downloaded from the website of the National Chamber of Fashion cameramoda.it . The events in attendance are strictly reserved for professionals and journalists in the fashion industry, but it is possible to attend online most of the fashion shows broadcast live on the Youtube channel of the Chamber of Fashion

Camera Moda Milan Fashion Week Calendar

Article Adapted from Lombardia Musei di Moda – regionelombardia.it