New Opening: Altromercato Outlet

Altromercato outlet offers products from fair trade and sustainable supply chains which are transparent and respectful towards suppliers and the environment: ethical fashion items, natural and organic cosmetics, as well as a selection of craftwork and food.

Buy a gift or pamper yourself with something unique and sustainable which supports small, independent suppliers around the globe. The discounts offered at the outlet do not in any way affect the original suppliers’ fees.

Altromercato can be found at Scalo Milano Outlet & More (store N.116).

From Friday 24 to Sunday 26 September , an exclusive 20% welcome discount on all items directly in the shop for Scalo Milano loyalty card holders.

Scalo Milano

Via Milano 5, 20085 – Locate di Triulzi (MI) – Italy

Scalo Milano Outlet & More is the closest outlet village to Milan and is accessible by a free shuttle bus service.

Getting to Scalo Milano Outlet is easy; there’s a free shuttle bus from P.zza della Repubblica (in front of the newsstand) or from Porta Romana (in front of Corso Lodi, 2) which take about 20 minutes, or take the S13 train which stops in front of the outlet at the Locate di Triulzi station, or going by car or taxi, a 15-20 minute drive from the center of Milan. There is ample parking and a recharging station for electric cars.

For more info: scalomilano.it/en

