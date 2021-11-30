Mr. and Mrs. Christmas welcome you to Scalo Milano Outlet & More

Mr. & Mr. Christmas / Courtesy Scalo Milano Outlet & More press office

A new visionary Christmas holiday concept adorns the Scalo Milano Outlet & More, the fashion and design outlet just 15 minutes from the center of Milan.

With the aim of creating a truly magical experience for the holidays in its shopping streets, Scalo Milano Outlet & more partnered with Floral and Event designer Vincenzo Dascanio.

The Vincenzo Dascanio team has created a fanciful Christmas village welcoming Scalo Milano guests into the House of Mr. and Mrs. Christmas. As shoppers browse the streets of the shopping village, each area opens a door into Mr. and Mrs. Claus’ home.

The concept of Santa Claus entering our houses has been flipped and now we can enter Sant Claus’ house.

Vincenzo Dascanio is a Floral and Event designer known for his creativity, ingenuity and distinctive style. His signature style has embellished celebrity weddings, international expos and public events and venues. Each setting built by Dascanio is meant to be a captivating experience, where all the senses are harmoniously engaged: fragrance, color, shape, light and sound.

Located just 15 minutes from central Milan, Scalo Milano Outlet & More offers fashion, design, food and drink. Milanese style is central to the Scalo Milano experience: living in style, wearing fashionable clothes, living in a graceful, elegant home with a touch of design and going out for a unique culinary experience – this is what defines traditional and modern Milanese style.

Mr. and Mrs. Christmas display will be on at Scalo Milano

Nov 25, 2021 – Jan 6, 2022

Scalo Milano

Via Milano 5,

Locate Triulzi (MI)

Scalomilano.it

Opening hours

Monday – Sunday

Fashion & Design: 10 am -9 pm

Food: 10 am – 11 pm

Click here to learn more about designers and how to get to Scalo Milano Outlet.

Like this: Like Loading...

Hotels: Book now, decide later on Booking.com

