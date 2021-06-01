Milanostyle.com Awarded in Top 10 of Best Italy Travel Blogs

Listen to this article Listen to this article

A great way to start the week! Milanostyle.com has been awarded #9 on Feedspot for Best Italy Travel Blogs!

The Top 10 Best Italy Travel Blogs are:

Followed by The Guardian – Italy holidays, Travel Magazine – The pleasure of traveling in Italy, An American in Rome Italy and many other great travel blogs.

Being in the top 10 is a great honor. It is validation that the quality and standard that we strive for at MilanoStyle.com has been recognized and appreciated. Although I would like to take all the credit for it (just kidding), my thanks and gratitude goes to the team working behind the scenes of MilanoStyle.com; Adam, my business coach and SEO consultant, Alex, my social media manager, Chloe and Anthony who help with content creation and the team at Intellifluence who help me manage brand collaborations. Most of all, I would like to thank YOU, the readers. Your feedback, curiosity and questions are invaluable!

Feedspot is an RSS reader which helps you find and keep track of your interests on the web. Unlike a social media network where you become a “fan”, with an RSS feed reader you can subscribe to your favorite websites or a topic. Whenever a blog that you follow posts something new, it will show up on the Feedspot Reader newsfeed and you can read on your own time.



Using Feedspot or other RSS readers are a great way to track your industry or fields of interests like sports or hobbies without all the other distractions you get on a social media network.