Milan Museums & Exhibitions Open after Lockdown

MILAN Feb 2021– Museums in Milan are gradually reopening: here you will find the timetables of those who have already published information on reopenings. This page will be updated as frequently as possible.

MUSEUMS OPENING IN MILAN AFTER LOCKDOWN

A new beginning for art and culture in Milan

DUOMO AND MUSEUM OF THE CATHEDRAL

From 11/02/2021

Cathedral , Archaeological Area and Terraces

Opening: Monday to Friday

Hours: 10:00 to 18:00. Last ticket at 4:50 pm. Last access at 17:00.

The Terraces are only accessible by lift.



Cathedral Museum

Opening: Tuesday to Friday

Hours: 10:00 to 18:00. Last ticket at 16:50. Last admission at 17:00.

All the info here .

LAST SUPPER BY LEONARDO DA VINCI

Opening: Tuesday to Friday

Hours: 9:45 to 19:00 (last entry at 18:45)

Info here



TRIENNALE MILAN

Museum of Italian Design and exhibitions Enzo Mari curated by Hans Ulrich Obrist with Francesca Giacomelli and Mirabilia

Opening: Tuesday to Friday

Hours: Tuesday and Wednesday 11:00 to 20:00

Thursday and Friday 11:00 am – 21: 30

www.triennale.org



HANGAR BICOCCA

Permanent installations and temporary exhibitions

Opening: from Wednesday to Friday

Hours: 10:30 to 20:30 (last admission 19:45 hours)

pirellihangarbicocca.org



VILLA NECCHI CAMPIGLIO

Opening: from Wednesday to Friday

Hours: 10:00 to 18:00

Reservations required fainecchi@fondoambiente.it

www.fondoambiente.it/



GALLERIE D’ITALIA

Tiepolo museum and exhibition . Venice, Milan, Europe

Opening: Monday to Friday

Hours: 10:00 to 20:00 (last admission 18:30)

www.gallerieditalia.com/it/milano/



Poldi Pezzoli Museum

Opening: Monday to Friday

Hours: 10:00 to 13:00 and 14:00 to 18:00

www.museopoldipezzoli.it



PICTURE GALLERY PINACOTECA OF BRERA

From February 9

Opening: Tuesday to Friday

Hours: 9:30 to 18:30 (last admission 17:00)

Admission free with reservations required

pinacotecabrera.org/



TORRE BRANCA

opening: Wednesday and Friday

Hours: 10:00 to 17:00

museobranca.it/torre-branca-2/



MUSEUMS OF CASTLE SFORZESCO

From February 16

Opening: Tuesday to Friday

Hours: 10:00 to 17:30 (last admission 17:00)

Reservations recommended

www.milanocastello.it/

Atellani HOUSE AND VINEYARD OF LEONARDO

from February 9

Opening: Monday to Friday

Hours: 10:00 to 18:00

www.vignadileonardo.com



CENTRALE DELL’ACQUA MILANO Primo Levi

museum and exhibition . Figure

opening: from Monday to Friday

Hours: 10:00 to 13:00 and from 14:00 to 18:00

www.centraleacquamilano.it



HOUSE MANZONI

Opening: from Wednesday to Friday

Hours: 14:00 to 18:00

Free admission

www.casadelmanzoni.it



MUSEUM AND Martinitt STELLINE

Opening: Tuesday to Friday

Hours: 10:30 to 18:30

Free admission, reservations required

www.museomartinittestelline.it



MUSEUM San Fedele

Opening: from Wednesday to Friday

Hours: 13:30 to 17:00

www.sanfedeleartefede.it



EXHIBITIONS OPENING IN MILAN

Some exhibitions were interrupted and now extended

First, woman. Margaret Bourke – White

Palazzo Reale

From 09/02/2021 to 14/02/2021

Opening days: Tuesday to Friday

Hours: 10:00 – 19:30 (Thursdays until 20:30)

Reservations strongly recommended

www.palazzorealemilano. it



Divine Avant-gardes. Women in Russian art

Palazzo Reale

From 09/02/2021 to 05/04/2021

Opening days: Tuesday to Friday

Hours: 10:00 – 19:30 (Thursdays until 20:30)

Reservations strongly recommended

www. palazzorealemilano.it



The ladies of art. Stories of women from ‘500 to’ 600

Palazzo Reale

From 02/03/2021 to 25/07/2021

Opening days: Tuesday to Friday

Hours: 10:00 – 19:30 (Thursday until 20:30)

Reservation strongly recommended

www.palazzorealemilano.it



Frida Kahlo. Chaos within

Fabbrica del Vapore

Until 05/02/2021

Opening: Monday to Friday

Hours: 9:30 to 19:30 (last admission 19:00)

www.fabbricadelvapore.org



Enzo Mari curated by Hans Ulrich Obrist with Francesca Giacomelli

Triennale Milano

Until 18/04/2021

Opening: Tuesday to Friday

Hours: Tuesday and Wednesday 11:00 to 20:00

Thursday and Friday 11:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

www.triennale.org



Mirabilia. A Wunderkammer to discover the Milanese art crafts

Triennale Milano

Until 18/04/2021

Opening: Tuesday to Friday

Hours: Tuesday and Wednesday 11:00 to 20:00

Thursday and Friday 11:00 to 21:30

www.triennale.org



Mantegna Ritrovato

Museo Poldi Pezzoli

Until 03/31/2021

Opening: Monday to Friday

Hours: 10:00 to 13:00 and 14:00 to 18:00

www.museopoldipezzoli.it



Tiepolo. Venice, Milan, Europe

Galleries Italy

Until 05/02/2021

Opening: Monday to Friday

Hours: 10:00 to 20:00 (last admission 18:30)

www.gallerieditalia.com/ it / milan /



But we will rebuild. The Milan bombed in 1943 in the Archives Publifoto Intesa SanPaolo

Galleries Italy

Until 05/16/2021

Opening: Monday to Friday

Hours: 10:00 to 8:00 p.m. (last admission 18:30)

www. gallerieditalia.com/it/milano/



Under the sky of NUT. Egypt divine

Archaeological Museum

From 09/02/2021 to 28/03/2021

Opening: Tuesday to Friday

Hours: 10:00 to 17:30 (last admission 16:30)

Reservations recommended

www.museoarcheologicomilano.it /



The first season of Gianni Dova. Works from the Collection Boschi Di Stefano

Casa Museo Boschi di Stefano

From 09/02/2021 to 11/04/2021

Opening: Tuesday to Friday

Hours: 10:00 to 17:30

Free admission

www.fondazioneboschidistefano.it



Chen Zhen. Short-circuits

Hangar Bicocca

Until 02/21/2021

Opening: from Wednesday to Friday

Hours: 10:30 to 20:30 (last admission 19:45)

pirellihangarbicocca.org



Philippe Daverio Milan

Citadel Archives

From 02/09/2021 to 20/03/2021

Opening: Monday to Friday

Hours: 8:00 to 17:00

Free admission

www.philippedaverioamilano.it



Carla Accardi. Contexts

Museo del Novecento

From 09/02/2021 to 27/06/2021

Opening: Tuesday to Friday

Hours: 10:00 to 19:30

www.museodelnovecento.org/



Orticanoodles. Inside

Studio Francesco Messina Museum

From 09/02/2021 to 28/02/2021

Opening: Tuesday to Friday

Hours: 10:00 to 17:30 (last admission 17:00)

Admission free

www.facebook.com / museofrancescomessina



Giuseppe Bossi and Raphael at the Milan Castello

Sforzesco Castle

From 09/02/2021 to 30/05/2021

Opening: Tuesday to Friday

Hours: 10:00 to 17:30 (last admission 17:00)

Reservation recommended

www.milanocastello.it/



Terrible times. Beautiful books. The collection of the Library Adler Braidense

Braidense National Library

From 09/02/2021 to 03/20/2021

Opening: Monday to Thursday

Hours: 9:30 to 13:30

Free admission

Reservations required

booking.bibliotecabraidense.org



Anthological interactions. The hive and the encyclopedia

House of Memory

From 02/09/2021 to 14/03/2021

Opening: Tuesday to Friday

Hours: 10:00 to 17:30 (last admission 17:00)

www .casadellamemoria.it



Qhapaq Ñan. The great Inca road

MUDEC Museum of Cultures

From 09/02/2021 to 25/04/2021

Opening days: Tuesday to Friday

Hours: 10:00 – 19:30 (last admission 18:30)

Free admission

www.mudec .it



Primo Levi. Figures

Water Central Milano

Opening: Monday to Friday

Hours: 10:00 to 13:00 and 14:00 to 18:00

www.centraleacquamilano.it

Featured image Pinacothèque de Brera- Cour Intérieure /Wikimedia