Milan Museums & Exhibitions Open after Lockdown

MILAN Feb 2021– Museums in Milan are gradually reopening: here you will find the timetables of those who have already published information on reopenings. This page will be updated as frequently as possible.
MUSEUMS OPENING IN MILAN AFTER LOCKDOWN
DUOMO AND MUSEUM OF THE CATHEDRAL
From 11/02/2021
Cathedral , Archaeological Area and Terraces
Opening: Monday to Friday
Hours: 10:00 to 18:00. Last ticket at 4:50 pm. Last access at 17:00.
The Terraces are only accessible by lift.
Cathedral Museum
Opening: Tuesday to Friday
Hours: 10:00 to 18:00. Last ticket at 16:50. Last admission at 17:00.
All the info here .
LAST SUPPER BY LEONARDO DA VINCI
Opening: Tuesday to Friday
Hours: 9:45 to 19:00 (last entry at 18:45)
Info here
TRIENNALE MILAN
Museum of Italian Design and exhibitions Enzo Mari curated by Hans Ulrich Obrist with Francesca Giacomelli and Mirabilia
Opening: Tuesday to Friday
Hours: Tuesday and Wednesday 11:00 to 20:00
Thursday and Friday 11:00 am – 21: 30
www.triennale.org
HANGAR BICOCCA
Permanent installations and temporary exhibitions
Opening: from Wednesday to Friday
Hours: 10:30 to 20:30 (last admission 19:45 hours)
pirellihangarbicocca.org
VILLA NECCHI CAMPIGLIO
Opening: from Wednesday to Friday
Hours: 10:00 to 18:00
Reservations required fainecchi@fondoambiente.it
www.fondoambiente.it/
GALLERIE D’ITALIA
Tiepolo museum and exhibition . Venice, Milan, Europe
Opening: Monday to Friday
Hours: 10:00 to 20:00 (last admission 18:30)
www.gallerieditalia.com/it/milano/
Poldi Pezzoli Museum
Opening: Monday to Friday
Hours: 10:00 to 13:00 and 14:00 to 18:00
www.museopoldipezzoli.it
PICTURE GALLERY PINACOTECA OF BRERA
From February 9
Opening: Tuesday to Friday
Hours: 9:30 to 18:30 (last admission 17:00)
Admission free with reservations required
pinacotecabrera.org/
TORRE BRANCA
opening: Wednesday and Friday
Hours: 10:00 to 17:00
museobranca.it/torre-branca-2/
MUSEUMS OF CASTLE SFORZESCO
From February 16
Opening: Tuesday to Friday
Hours: 10:00 to 17:30 (last admission 17:00)
Reservations recommended
www.milanocastello.it/
Atellani HOUSE AND VINEYARD OF LEONARDO
from February 9
Opening: Monday to Friday
Hours: 10:00 to 18:00
www.vignadileonardo.com
CENTRALE DELL’ACQUA MILANO Primo Levi
museum and exhibition . Figure
opening: from Monday to Friday
Hours: 10:00 to 13:00 and from 14:00 to 18:00
www.centraleacquamilano.it
HOUSE MANZONI
Opening: from Wednesday to Friday
Hours: 14:00 to 18:00
Free admission
www.casadelmanzoni.it
MUSEUM AND Martinitt STELLINE
Opening: Tuesday to Friday
Hours: 10:30 to 18:30
Free admission, reservations required
www.museomartinittestelline.it
MUSEUM San Fedele
Opening: from Wednesday to Friday
Hours: 13:30 to 17:00
www.sanfedeleartefede.it
EXHIBITIONS OPENING IN MILAN
Some exhibitions were interrupted and now extended
First, woman. Margaret Bourke – White
Palazzo Reale
From 09/02/2021 to 14/02/2021
Opening days: Tuesday to Friday
Hours: 10:00 – 19:30 (Thursdays until 20:30)
Reservations strongly recommended
www.palazzorealemilano. it
Divine Avant-gardes. Women in Russian art
Palazzo Reale
From 09/02/2021 to 05/04/2021
Opening days: Tuesday to Friday
Hours: 10:00 – 19:30 (Thursdays until 20:30)
Reservations strongly recommended
www. palazzorealemilano.it
The ladies of art. Stories of women from ‘500 to’ 600
Palazzo Reale
From 02/03/2021 to 25/07/2021
Opening days: Tuesday to Friday
Hours: 10:00 – 19:30 (Thursday until 20:30)
Reservation strongly recommended
www.palazzorealemilano.it
Frida Kahlo. Chaos within
Fabbrica del Vapore
Until 05/02/2021
Opening: Monday to Friday
Hours: 9:30 to 19:30 (last admission 19:00)
www.fabbricadelvapore.org
Enzo Mari curated by Hans Ulrich Obrist with Francesca Giacomelli
Triennale Milano
Until 18/04/2021
Opening: Tuesday to Friday
Hours: Tuesday and Wednesday 11:00 to 20:00
Thursday and Friday 11:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
www.triennale.org
Mirabilia. A Wunderkammer to discover the Milanese art crafts
Triennale Milano
Until 18/04/2021
Opening: Tuesday to Friday
Hours: Tuesday and Wednesday 11:00 to 20:00
Thursday and Friday 11:00 to 21:30
www.triennale.org
Mantegna Ritrovato
Museo Poldi Pezzoli
Until 03/31/2021
Opening: Monday to Friday
Hours: 10:00 to 13:00 and 14:00 to 18:00
www.museopoldipezzoli.it
Tiepolo. Venice, Milan, Europe
Galleries Italy
Until 05/02/2021
Opening: Monday to Friday
Hours: 10:00 to 20:00 (last admission 18:30)
www.gallerieditalia.com/ it / milan /
But we will rebuild. The Milan bombed in 1943 in the Archives Publifoto Intesa SanPaolo
Galleries Italy
Until 05/16/2021
Opening: Monday to Friday
Hours: 10:00 to 8:00 p.m. (last admission 18:30)
www. gallerieditalia.com/it/milano/
Under the sky of NUT. Egypt divine
Archaeological Museum
From 09/02/2021 to 28/03/2021
Opening: Tuesday to Friday
Hours: 10:00 to 17:30 (last admission 16:30)
Reservations recommended
www.museoarcheologicomilano.it /
The first season of Gianni Dova. Works from the Collection Boschi Di Stefano
Casa Museo Boschi di Stefano
From 09/02/2021 to 11/04/2021
Opening: Tuesday to Friday
Hours: 10:00 to 17:30
Free admission
www.fondazioneboschidistefano.it
Chen Zhen. Short-circuits
Hangar Bicocca
Until 02/21/2021
Opening: from Wednesday to Friday
Hours: 10:30 to 20:30 (last admission 19:45)
pirellihangarbicocca.org
Philippe Daverio Milan
Citadel Archives
From 02/09/2021 to 20/03/2021
Opening: Monday to Friday
Hours: 8:00 to 17:00
Free admission
www.philippedaverioamilano.it
Carla Accardi. Contexts
Museo del Novecento
From 09/02/2021 to 27/06/2021
Opening: Tuesday to Friday
Hours: 10:00 to 19:30
www.museodelnovecento.org/
Orticanoodles. Inside
Studio Francesco Messina Museum
From 09/02/2021 to 28/02/2021
Opening: Tuesday to Friday
Hours: 10:00 to 17:30 (last admission 17:00)
Admission free
www.facebook.com / museofrancescomessina
Giuseppe Bossi and Raphael at the Milan Castello
Sforzesco Castle
From 09/02/2021 to 30/05/2021
Opening: Tuesday to Friday
Hours: 10:00 to 17:30 (last admission 17:00)
Reservation recommended
www.milanocastello.it/
Terrible times. Beautiful books. The collection of the Library Adler Braidense
Braidense National Library
From 09/02/2021 to 03/20/2021
Opening: Monday to Thursday
Hours: 9:30 to 13:30
Free admission
Reservations required
booking.bibliotecabraidense.org
Anthological interactions. The hive and the encyclopedia
House of Memory
From 02/09/2021 to 14/03/2021
Opening: Tuesday to Friday
Hours: 10:00 to 17:30 (last admission 17:00)
www .casadellamemoria.it
Qhapaq Ñan. The great Inca road
MUDEC Museum of Cultures
From 09/02/2021 to 25/04/2021
Opening days: Tuesday to Friday
Hours: 10:00 – 19:30 (last admission 18:30)
Free admission
www.mudec .it
Primo Levi. Figures
Water Central Milano
Opening: Monday to Friday
Hours: 10:00 to 13:00 and 14:00 to 18:00
www.centraleacquamilano.it
Featured image Pinacothèque de Brera- Cour Intérieure /Wikimedia