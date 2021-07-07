Beyond Milan Italy Travel Italy Travel News Travel

Masks remain mandatory on Ryanair and easyJet flights

UK based airlines Ryanair and easyJet are the first airlines to announce that they will still require passengers to use masks/face coverings even after mandatory regulations are lifted in the UK.

Earlier this week, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson outlined plans to end most Covid restrictions, including the requirement to wear face masks in shops and on …

