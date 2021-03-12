March 2021 Newsletter

In case you missed it:
MARCH 2021
Read the March 2021 Milano Style Newsletter
TEXT VERSION
|March 2021
|MARCH ON TO SPRING!
Spring is in the air but so is Covid. We are still in partial lockdown here in Italy. We can go out for walks, but travel, many businesses, and museums are at a standstill. Things will get back to as they were, but we have to be patient. In the meantime, as promised, I will keep sharing my discoveries and knowledge about Milan and Lake Como.
Feel free to contact me with any questions.
Wishing you all the best,
Celia A.
MilanoStyle.com – LakeComoStyle.com
|Style
The Fashion World Was Forced to ChangeThe Covid crisis forced the world and society to change. The fashion industry is adapting with it.
READ MORE
|Lifestyle
Teresa Mattei
One of Italy’s first women in Italian politics was responsible for making the mimosa the symbol of Women’s Day in 1946.
READ MORE
|Lifestyle
A Home Gym for Under 240 euroWith lockdown and cold weather, staying in shape was hard. My jeans were getting tight and I needed to do something about it, so I built a gym.
READ MORE
|Lake Como
Vezio Castle, Varenna
Above Varenna is an ancient Ligurian-Celtic castle built in the late 11th to early 12th century.
READ MORE
|Food & Wine
La Goletta Restaurant
Overlooking the Grand Hotel Villa Serbelloni swimming pool and the crystalline waters of Lake Como, La Goletta offers a chic dining experience in Bellagio.
READ MORE