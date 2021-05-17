La Esperanza: Contemporary Countryside Villa in Granada Spain

Listen to this article Listen to this article

Spain’s hottest new country house retreat set in the heart of the countryside in Granada, La Esperanza blends authentic Andalusian style with an elegant sense of contemporary cool

An enchanting private estate with eight gorgeous guest suites, La Esperanza has been lovingly designed to offer guests an exceptional level of boutique hospitality. Set within 4.5 hectares of organic gardens, ancient orchards and olive groves, this striking hacienda overlooks the wild Lecrin Valley below and onwards to the mountains of the Sierra Nevada.

Located just 35 minutes from the historic city of Granada, La Esperanza pays homage to the distinctive Alhambra style of the region’s medieval architecture dating from the Moorish occupation. The ambitious vision of international traveller, publisher and entrepreneur Christine Cunanan, La Esperanza brings together the finest aspects of luxury living within one exceptional Spanish country house hotel.

Christine took the bold step of purchasing the property while in the midst of the Pandemic in the summer of 2020, the construction and development work took place over several months and the project was completed in April 2021.

Christine explains “La Esperanza Granada offers guests an authentic and vibrant hacienda experience. I want everyone who checks-in to feel like our personal guests in a much-loved house full of character. I believe it will be love at first sight and that La Esperanza will become their regular home-from-home. “We are delighted that La Esperanza has become a member of the L.V.X. Collection of Preferred Hotels & Resorts, and this is a wonderful start for us.”

A beautifully secluded and authentic style hacienda surrounded by exclusive gardens, the structure is perfectly suited to VIP events and rural retreats. The numerous terraces, courtyards and gardens provide a magical 5 star setting for destination weddings. Palm trees, statues, fountains, brightly coloured tiles, artists’ murals, lemon trees and manicured lawns all add to the sense of subtle sophistication. In addition to some gorgeous landscaping details such as shaded pergolas and secluded gazebos the estate also boasts a large swimming pool, infinity jacuzzi and tennis court.

The air of understated opulence continues throughout the property where each room has been carefully orchestrated to provide utmost comfort. An impressive 1903 Bechstein grand piano sits gracefully in the spacious salon while the library provides a quiet area for catching up on a little work or relaxing with a book. Original artworks from contemporary Spanish artists adorn the walls alongside intricate antique tapestries. Handcrafted chandeliers and sculptural lighting enhance the features such as the grand stone fireplace, oak panelled bar and ornate accessories.

The owner Christine Cunanan has thought of every minute detail when it comes to luxury travel, from the finest bed linens to the beautifully scented organic amenity products in the bathrooms. Her in-depth knowledge of the hospitality trade shines through and her distinct eye for the exceptional can be felt from dawn to dusk at La Esperanza.

Further adding to the five-star guest experience are a beautifully curated collection of concierge experiences which can be enjoyed both at La Esperanza and beyond in the countryside surrounding the estate.

The property is fully staffed at all times and activities and excursions can be tailormade to suit your personal interests. Onsite activities include an inspiring variety of experiences such as Paella making masterclasses, Spanish style mixology sessions, Flamenco lessons and Spa treatments. Beyond the property there is a wealth of history and culture to discover with the heritage-rich city of Granada situated just a short drive away. Why not book a unique dinner with a Flamenco show set within an ancient mountainside cave. Take a guided tour of the nostalgic regions of Albaycin and Sacramonte, explore the wild and untamed countryside on horseback or for a culture-trip head to the land of the ancient Moors at Alpujarras.

Whatever your preference, if you are looking for culture and cuisine, art and adventure, luxury and leisure or simply a relaxed rural retreat, La Esperanza, Granada is a boutique escape like no other.

