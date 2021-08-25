Kenneth Cobonpue Eclectic Natural Design

KENNETHCOBONPUE and nature: an innate tradition that the designer’s talent transforms into eclectic design pieces.

If, on the one hand, contemporary design is free to express itself in a balanced form where the nuances make the difference, there are cases, on the other, in which the designer’s geographical origin defines an aesthetic whose references are strong enough to make the transition from local to global.

This is the case of Kenneth Cobonpue, a Philippine-born designer with an international background, who has had a clear vision of industrial design as complementary to both artisan craftsmanship in the processing of various materials and the needs of the furniture sector. And it is thanks to these all-round skills that the KENNETHCOBONPUE collections have garnered public acclaim and recognition even far from their places of origin.

Nature, in particular, features strongly in his design: lush and multifaceted, it is inspired by the lines, materials, proportions and larger-than-life dimensions, as often happens on the islands of the Philippine archipelago.

Zaza seat by KENNETHCOBONPUE

KENNETHCOBONPUE makes use of research into technology and materials to bring craftsmanship to life in a new creative era, resulting not only in eclectic, but also universal furnishing items, inspired by nature, that inject character into any setting.

Take the Zaza chair, for example, whose backrest resembles a large fern- or palm-like leaf, under which to sit comfortably in its shade. A piece made of microfibre which has a theatrical impact on the space, almost like a throne.

Yoda Sofa by KENNETHCOBONPUE

Kenneth Cobonpue is considered a master in the use of rattan in a contemporary version: his sensitivity is well represented by the Yoda sofa , where the elasticity of the material is exploited so that the backrest can offer maximum comfort. Also in this case the play of scale is one of the focuses of the design, together with the movement and readability of the space through the rods, for a visually light result although the sofa is characterized by generous dimensions aimed at ensuring the best possible relaxation.

Even small accessories can immediately declare their inspiration: the Pebble coffee and end tables are service tables for the living area, to be composed and superimposed thanks to different heights to give life to shapes of organic and changeable shape, as changeable is the bed of a river that flows over the stones that inspire them.

Pebble coffee and end tables by KENNETHCOBONPUE

Making use of technological and material research that brings craftsmanship to life in a new creative era, KENNETHCOBONPUE offers eclectic furnishings, including pass-partout, which, inspired by nature, give character to any interior environment.

