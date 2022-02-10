Juana Martin Haute Couture Spring/Summer 22 Paris

Juana Martin SS22 Couture

The famous designer from Cordoba returns in person to the Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris, with a proposal that invites us to get excited about spring again.

Juana Martin is synonymous with elegance and strength, ever since her career has led her to take part on the most important catwalks.

This January 27, she returns to Paris with Reborn, a collection that shows her most daring and resilient side, without neglecting her more flamenco roots.

Inspired by spring, Reborn is a parallelism with the force that nature has to come back to life. Very elaborate fabrics, sometimes embroidered silk organza that is cut and, with a wiring system, creates flowers that sprout from the garments, nature in full explosion.”As a fighter and optimistic woman, I wanted this collection to be a tribute to the ability that we are having as a society to adapt to the uncertainty in which we navigate”, says Juana Martín.

The designs have the unmistakable stamp of the firm: extra-large volumes in organza, guipure and lace, all in black, white and beige colors as background. A differentiating touch, the black and silver studs are defined in its flamenco polka dot, in a more glam and rocker version. The Reborn looks are complemented by five models from VOA Collective, the high-end eyewear brand that stands out for its avant-garde designs, made exclusively by artisans in Japan.

