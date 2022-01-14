0
January 2022

Happy New Year!  

Wow, 2022 is here! As a kid growing up in the ‘70s and ’80s, the year 2000 was “the future,” now, we’re way past that!  The new year brings new hope, ideas and the motivation to move forward.  This year is my year of “Evolution.” I want to dedicate my time and energy to learning new things to help my personal growth. Understanding Italian culture is always top on my list, so I have enrolled in some non-credit university courses online!  First and foremost on the program; art, history and language. 
As usual, I will continue sharing my experiences, so feel free to browse the site, send me a quick question or request a custom itinerary for your next Milan & Lake Como trip.

Wishing you all the best for a happy and healthy 2022!
Celia A.

Ciao! I'm Celia. Originally from NY, I'm now living la dolce vita and on a mission to live it to the fullest! I hope to inspire you to explore Milan & Lake Como, the culture, cuisine and creativity.

