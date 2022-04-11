Scalo Milano Outlet & More, fashion and design district

The city of Milan is famous for so many things: its beautiful people, delicious food, art, fashion and history. Milan is indeed famous for its fashion scene, but it’s also known as the home of some of the world’s most luxurious interior design and furniture brands.

While you are in Milan, take advantage of being in the city of design and shop for home accents and furniture. The Scalo Milano Outlet village in Milan is home to Italy’s largest luxury furniture design district. A metropolitan city-style district for the ultimate luxury shopping experience, shop and browse home decor ideas in expertly designed showrooms. Knowledgeable sales assistants are educated and skilled in design and are available to offer consultancy and advice.

Consult with a design consult at Scalo Milano Outlet & More Design District

Located within the Scalo Milano Outlet village, it is not only the place to find over 150 designer clothing brands, but it is Italy’s first designer furniture outlet. Scalo Milano is the most extensive European Design District with 15 mono-brand showrooms just fifteen minutes from the city center.

Designer interiors, home décor, and handmade luxury are available at reasonable prices at the on-site showrooms.

New designs are frequently added to the luxury collections, including timeless Milanese designs, handcrafted upholstery and linens, and display furniture from Made in Italy designer brands. The Scalo Milano Outlet & More customer service center can help arrange shipping and delivery to your home in Italy or abroad.

Home Décor and Interior Design

Italian furniture is often distinguished by a variety of various traits and qualities. Firstly, it is always made using the finest quality materials. If you seek furniture that can last many years to come, then Italian workmanship is the answer. In addition to excellent materials, shape, form and comfort are vital. Having a quality piece of furniture that stands out brings beauty to your home.

Caligaris / Scalo Milano Outlet & More

Calligaris is a Made in Italy brand that started as a small workshop making wooden and straw chairs. Today is, it is one of Italy’s forerunners of design. The Scalo Milano Outlet & More showroom is one of the largest, with a 300 sq m display area. Iconic pieces by Calligaris are on show, such as the Ponente table, the Bahia Chair, the Pom Pom bedside lamp, and their signature Lazy Chair collection.

Natuzzi Italia / Scalo Milano Outlet & More

Natuzzi sofas, armchairs, furniture and furnishing accessories have defined style and comfort in Italian homes for over 60 years. A family-run company now in the hands of second-generation management by PJ Natuzzi, his direction has been described as “a boost of creative contamination that intrigued the design community.” Natuzzi Italia is a luxury brand from Puglia that perfectly merges Mediterranean style and urban Italy.

Poltrona Frau / Scalo Milano Outlet & More

Poltrona Frau creates timeless classics like the Chesterfield sofa and the Vanity Fair chair. Designer Renzo Frau opened his workshop in Turin in 1912. Design after design, Frau pieces have become iconic symbols of Italian design. The Poltrona Frau store in the Scalo Milano Design District is over 200 sq m and displays the unmistakable understated elegance and warmth of the Poltrona Frau style.

Tempur / Scalo Milano Outlet & More

A home is not complete without an oasis of sleep. At Tempur, you will find an extensive range of mattresses, pillows, bed bases and accessories. This unique material conforms to your body’s unique shape, absorbs motion, and relieves pressure where you need it most, which will give you a perfect sleep night after night.

Interior Accents & Accessories

Italy has been a leader in the textile industry since the eleventh century. Cotton, linen, wool, silk, and velvet are just a few of the materials available in the Italian fabric collection. An Italian home is not complete without excellent textiles used as accessories like wall and table covers, curtains, bed linens, blankets and towels.

La casa dei Sogni by Caleffi / Scalo Milano Outlet & More

Home textiles and bedding can be found at La Casa dei Sogni by Caleffi, known for their home fashion linens and bedding. Caleffi is a made in Italy brand based in Viadana and has been producing quality textiles since 1967.

Carillo Home, also known for delicate fabrics, produces household linen and furnishing accessory brands Reevèr, Riviera and Linea Oro.

Italian design is all about simplicity and elegance. Made in Italy brands have been perfecting a style combining simple forms and colors to create an alluring ambiance while at the same time showing off originality. Home design accessories are not just elements for extra color or benign decoration. Home accessories express personality and character and can transform any environment.

Kartell / Scalo Milano Outlet & More

Kartell is known for its bold colors, geometric shapes, and use of cutting-edge materials. its creative selection of furnishing accessories and lighting fixtures has become iconic collector pieces.

Coin Casa / Scalo Milano Outlet & More

At Coin Casa, you’ll find a selection of home accents and furniture for both indoor and outdoor ambiances. Everything from handcrafted ceramic table settings to outdoor garden sofas will give your home a warm and welcoming touch.

Kitchen & Bath

Scalvolini Kitchen / Scalo Milano

Most families around the world spend most of their time in the Kitchen. It is the most used room of the entire house, a place of creativity and moments together; that’s why it should be spacious, well organized and comfortable.

Scavolini designs are sleek, minimal, yet very practical. Made with e highest quality materials and fittings, Scavolini offers a range of styles suitable for any budget. In recent decades they have also added bathroom and living room designs.

Excelsa / Scalo Milano Outlet & More

Excelsa is a fun, colorful shop where you can find a wide selection of utensils and accessories to dress up your kitchen and your table with style. Whether hosting a child’s birthday party or a romantic candlelight supper, you find the perfect table setting and utensils.

If making and baking are your style, the Home & Cook store is the official store of the Rowenta, Moulinex, WMF, Lagostina, Krups, Tefal and Emsa brands.

In addition to the classic Moka coffee maker, the Bialetti store also offers espresso coffee machines, small appliances, cookware, tableware, kitchen accessories, and utensils.

Scalo Milano Outlet & More, Design District

Scalo Milano Outlet & More has the largest Design Outlet District in Europe / Photo courtesy Scalo Milano Outlet & More

The Scalo Milano outlet houses the largest European Design District with 15 mono-brand showrooms and over 150 fashion stores.

Shipping abroad or local delivery can be arranged for all Scalo Milano Outlet & More purchases.

Located just 15 minutes from the Milan city center, get there by Free shuttle service or the S13 railway link, which stops in front of the outlet at the Locate di Triulzi station.

Non-EU tourists can benefit from Tax-free services.

See a complete list of Fashion and Design Stores:

https://scalomilano.it/en/stores/

Article by Celia Abernethy, Milanostyle.com

Images courtesy Scalo Milano Outlet & More