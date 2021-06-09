Italy Travel News June 2021

Ciao! I’m Celia. Originally from NY, I’m now living la dolce vita Lake Como Style and on a mission to live it to the fullest! I hope to inspire you to explore Milan & Lake Como, the culture, cuisine and creativity. Would you like to book a video call with me? I'd be happy to share my insider tips about Milan & Lake Como with you.

New M4 Metro Line to Linate to be Inaugurated

Milan, June 8, 2021– A ribbon cutting ceremony has inaugurated the new boarding area of Linate airport and the new Milano metro line M4 leading to Linate Airport is almost complete. This is great news for frequent travelers to Milan and international commuters.

The new improvements to the Linate Airport located only 15 minutes from the Milan city center will improve transit and travel to Milan.

On the new metro line, there have been some delays on completing the section between Linate and San Babilia but initial test runs are due to begin in July. Full completion and operation is set for the end of 2022.

Giuseppe Sala, the mayor of Milan has announced that sections of the new M4 will start opening soon and he has promised that it will be done with caution saying, “Making it work for the sake of making it work I believe is doing harm to citizenship. Having said that, I really care and I believe that by July we will take a test trip to show what the subway is like. The next step will then be to think about the other sections, in particular the arrival to San Babila, scheduled for the end of 2022, is important to me. ”





È stata inaugurata la nuova area imbarchi dell’Aeroporto di Linate. Un taglio del nastro di grande valore per la nostra città e il Paese, perché testimonia la volontà di continuare a guardare al domani, anche grazie alla forza dei progetti e delle idee. pic.twitter.com/wx7GwXWybT — Beppe Sala (@BeppeSala) June 8, 2021

Translation of Tweet: “The new boarding area of ​​Linate Airport has been inaugurated. A ribbon cutting of great value for our city and the country, because it testifies to the desire to look towards the future, thanks to the strength of projects and ideas.”

The Milano Metro line M4, the Blue line, will run east to south-west. It has been designed to facilitate travel to and from Linate Airport to the city center and to suburban areas such as Lorenteggio.

The line runs between San Cristoforo and Linate with transfer points suburban and city lines along the way.



The line will be completely automated and managed by operators in a control center located near the San Cristoforo terminal. There will be 47 brand new subway trains for the new Milan M4 metro line. Platforms will be longer than 60 meters and trains will run every 75 seconds. The 21 stations will be reached via a single track in each direction.

Learn more about the Milano Metro System – https://www.atm.it/en

Contributed by Anthony Ryan

