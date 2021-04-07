Italy Travel News April 2021

MilanoStyle
lake como


Get the newsletter

COVID-free trains in Italy

Update: April 14, 2021

First COVID-free trains to run from April 16
taly first COVID-free trains will run from Friday April 16, sources said Monday.     They will be two non-stop Frecciarossa high-speed trains running between Rome and Milan, where only passengers who have tested negative for COVID-19 will be allowed aboard.
Read more about Covid free trains from Ansa

When can I travel to Italy?

Update: April 7, 2021

Everyone is wondering “When can I travel to Italy?” Unfortunately leisure travel is still on hold and the latest measures have been extended to April 30 until further notice. 

The US Consulate says: 

Are U.S. citizens permitted to enter Italy? No

  • Non-essential travel (i.e., tourism) to Italy from most non-EU countries (including the United States) is prohibited. Essential travel is allowed and includes students, businesspersons, EU residents, and relatives of Italian citizens.
  • U.S. citizens may exit or depart Italy to return to the United States at any time.
    Read more from the US Embassy 

The Italian Health Ministry  says: 
For all travelers who have stayed or transited in the fourteen days prior to entering Italy in one or more of the States and territories listed in “List C” (Europe and some others), it is mandatory to:

Italy Travel News curated by MilanoStyle.com

Featured image The city of Lecco on Lake Como / Photo @aber.nethy

MilanoStyle

Some posts by Milanostyle may be of a commercial nature and written and published as a collaboration. This, however, does not in any way affect the quality of information provided. For more info or to promote your business on Milanostyle contact us.

More Posts