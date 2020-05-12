Italian Design never turns off: TE&DO Lighting

TEdo Design is a fresh and new Italian brand promoting a new culture of  beauty in everyday objects through lighting. 100% designed and made in Italy.

When everything seems to turn off, a lamp can have a new light thanks to the values it reflects: harmony of form, uniqueness of manual work, tradition as inheritance.

Concept design is translated into a stylized man and woman; a tapered wooden bust for him, a shapely cylinder for her.

The nervous system is visibly represented by the colored fabric cable which passing through the glass tube in the shape of a head, carries the current to switch on the bulb; an eternal symbol of the intellect.

Choosing a TEdo Design lamp is choosing to brighten design in your own home.

Positive Design is the language of TEdo design: a philosophy, a different lifestyle.

www.tedodesign.com

