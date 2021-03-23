Italian Craftsmanship Meets Motorsport: The Puma x Nemen Collection

The debut PUMA x NEMEN collaboration is inspired by F1 motorsport racing as well as military wear, merging the technical details of NEMEN with the sport influence of PUMA. Through the design of timeless, technical products, the collection discovers innovative uses and benefits for apparel and footwear, while still staying true to the essence of motorsport. Unique details like PUMA’s Disc technology, a laceless closing system, are incorporated into both footwear and apparel. The products are made with functional weatherproof, breathable, and chemical free materials.

The sports apparel features high quality details with rubberized, co-branded prints strategically placed to emulate a motorsport race suit. Elevated tees, hoodies, and crews offer a selection of basics in addition to unique designs. The Racing FZ Top is particularly inspired by the theme as a zip up race jacket in white with a motorsport inspired storm flap and stand-up collar with a hook and loop closure. A matching white Racing Pant offers the opportunity for a complete sport inspired look.

An aggressive mashup of PUMA archive inspiration and high fashion design elements, the Centaur Mid Disc NEMEN Neoprene comes in an all-black design with Disc technology and a neoprene upper. Details include a zipper feature on the quarter and holographic label on the inside of the tongue, inspired by authentic motorsport racing shoes.

Click here for MilanoStyle.com media inquires

Looking for the Puma Outlet in Milan?

Puma is available at Scalo Milano Outlet & More, just 15 minutes from Milan. Puma sportswear for men and women at 70% savings. Scalo Milano Outlet has over 150 mono-brand stores from notable Italian and international brands such as Liu Jo, Nike, Tommy Hilfiger, Levi’s, and a Milanese classic, Fratelli Rossetti. In addition, there are also 15 restaurants from casual to fine dining. Read more >