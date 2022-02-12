International Digital Fashion Week (IDFW) Fall/ Winter 2022

International Digital Fashion Week (IDFW) Fall/ Winter 2022, hosted exclusively by the FNL Network, will premiere on March 9th, 2022.

IDFW is the first and only International Digital Fashion Week to showcase fashion designers from all over the world, streaming and online format for free.

Aired exclusively on FNL Network, IDFW is the most accessible fashion week to date as it is platformed on the most widely available network. FNL Network is accessible everywhere around the world on all smart TVs, iOS devices, Android devices, and online through https://watch.fnlnetwork.com/. Click this link to access FNL Network for free: https://beacons.page/fnl.network.

As a digital and invincible platform, IDFW allows for designers to showcase their collections without risk of illness. Audiences can enjoy IDFW from the comfort of their own home without need for travel.

“I am very excited for this season to come,” says CEO of FNL Network and founder of International Digital Fashion Week, Rocco Leo Gaglioti. “IDFW is the most viewed fashion week, and it hosts the best designers. We can’t wait to see what our designers have in store for this season.”

Fashion-lovers from all around the globe are invited to watch the magic of IDFW—no passes required! Everyone everywhere can enjoy the exciting collections from an international assortment of the world’s most talented designers.

Fashion designers from across the world are invited to apply for this week’s season. Would you like to showcase your collection on the world’s most viewed fashion week? Do you want to showcase your collection next to some of the largest and most well-known brands like Louis Vuitton, Yves Saint Laurent, Moschino, Elie Saab, and Iris Van Herpen? Apply for IDFW today! Spots on IDFW are filling up quickly, so apply now before all the spots are filled! Go to https://fnlnetwork.com/application-for-submission-to-international-digital-fashion-week/ to submit your application.

About International Digital Fashion Week

International Digital Fashion Week showcases fashion designers from all around the globe. It is broadcasted on the FNL Network, which is the first and only TV network to create a digitally broadcasted global fashion week. IDFW is the most watched fashion week to date and is accessible everywhere across the world only on the FNL Network, which can be found on Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, LG TV, Samsung TV, Huawei AppGallery, Android App Store, iPhone, iPad and macOS. FNL Network is also available for streaming online at https://watch.fnlnetwork.com/.

About FNL Network

FNL Network is the #1 global fashion lifestyle channel for all things on the cutting edge of fashion and entertainment. Fashion News Lifestyle Network, founded in 2016, showcases a diverse range of entertainment to millions of viewers around the world. The network blends a seamless combination of fashion, film, travel, beauty, health, and reality TV to create an incomparable viewer experience. The founder and CEO, Rocco Leo Gaglioti created this diverse platform in order to show users a new perspective on the world of fashion. www.FNLNetwork.com

