How to Experience Monza F1 Grand Prix Of Italy

Are you ready for a once-in-a-lifetime experience? The Monza F1 Grand Prix of Italy held at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza is an unforgettable event that will transport you to the world of speed, thrills and excitement. Here, we take a deeper look into this incredible event and guide you to help you check it off your bucket list!

NEXT MONZA F1 EVENT

1 – 3 September 2023

Welcome to the Monza Circuit

Image by Will Pittenger – Formula1.com map, accessed 15 January 2009., CC BY-SA 3.0, /Wikimedia

The Monza Circuit is one of the most iconic and historic racing circuits in the world. It has been the home of the Italian Grand Prix since 1921 and is widely regarded as one of the most challenging and exciting tracks on the Formula One calendar.

Situated just outside Milan in the Lombardy region of Italy, Monza is a high-speed circuit that places great demands on both driver and car. Its long straights and fast corners make it a real test of speed and stamina, where drivers reach speeds of up to 350kmh on the straights, it is considered the quickest tracks on the F1 calendar.

Despite its challenges, Monza is a circuit that drivers love to race on. Its history and atmosphere are unrivalled, and it always produces close and thrilling races. If you’re lucky enough to get tickets to the Italian Grand Prix, you’re in for an unforgettable experience.

Learn more about Monza F1 Gran Prix of Italy

What to Expect at the F1 Grand Prix of Italy

How to get tickets for all 3 days for Monza F1 Gran Prix

How to get a VIP pass with Paddock Access and a Pit Lane Walk

Where to Stay and What It Costs to Attend

Tips for Watching the Race in Person

How to Get There and Things To Do In and Around The City

Map, and local recommendations for visiting Monza

Visiting Monza

There is much more to Monza than just racing. The city has a long history dating back to Roman times, and there are plenty of sights to see, from the Duomo di Monza (the cathedral) to the Villa Reale (the royal palace).

Click here to learn more about visiting Monza.