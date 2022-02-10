hiTechMODA International Designers

HiTechMODA, an award-winning fashion platform, is honored to present the designs of these select international designers, during NYFW hiTechMODA Season 7 – Reversion – noapolgy, February 11 and 12, at the iconic Edison Ballroom, New York, New. York.

Active Kid by Victoria Venczel

Collection: The Origins

Victoria Venczel is a Romanian designer from hiTechMODA Season 6, who will be returning to the hiTechMODA runway on Friday, February 11 at 12:00pm.

Victoria’s creations have climbed the traditional Romanian motifs on the catwalks in the country, but also in Paris, during Paris Fashion Week 2020, along with other big names in the industry. The ii and fote collections are a real experience for the public who enjoy the color, elegance and message transmitted by the folk costume.

Tailored for the love of Romania, with skill and care, Active Kid dresses and costumes are created to celebrate the joy of every moment in a child’s life.

Instagram: @active_kid_by_victoria_venczel

Deepthi Reedy

Collection: Red Carpet by Drisha Closet

A Luxury Clothing Custom made for Runway Shows including LA, NY, Milan, Paris, & London FW. We also specialize in Custom designs for Special Events! Drisha Closet owner, Dee Reddy, will be showcasing her line on Friday, February 11 at 4:00pm.

Instagram: drishacloset

Website: www.avadoramimouni.etsy.com

Norma Nazario

Collection Name: Gema Turquesa

Inspiration: Turquoise: The Precious Gem; its meaning is luck, strength and creativity and allows you to see

Norma Nazario is a Puerto Rican, Haute Couture Designer showcasing her collection Gema Turquesa this February 12th at 4:30 PM with NYFW hiTechMODA. Her collection Gema features varied elegant dresses made with different cuts and styles. This collection uses light fabric that gives a touch of elegance to the design and incorporates vibrant colors, such as turquoise, which provides security to the naked eye.

Steadfast Boutique

Collection Name: Rise UP

Inspiration: How the pandemic affected the fashion industry

Steadfast Boutique and Designs presents: John Cloma Creations, Ellen Clavio, Rhea Wate/Micheal Lopez Laguros, and Kaitlyn Brucal with accessories by Bayong Canada and Nina Blankenship showcasing Rise UP February 11th at 12PM at New York Fashion Week with hiTechMODA. Rise UP features collections of multiple designers who are rising up from the effects the pandemic has left in the fashion industry. The collections range from gowns, to prom gowns, to casual clothes. Steadfast Boutique and Designs works with a range of talented designers who share the same goal of providing the best quality and elegant designs, to satisfy every client’s needs.

Instagram: @gracesteadfast

YESI ROSE Fashion

Yesi Gervith Hennessey

Collection Name: Spring Modern Vintage

Inspiration: “In the old days”

YESI ROSE Fashion will be showcasing their collection Spring Modern Vintage with hiTechMODA on February 11th at 12 PM. YESI ROSE Fashion is an online boutique marketing unique designs made with top of the line materials. Each piece is inspired by Yesi’s worldwide adventures.

The extremely talented Yesi has had a passion for design since she was a child. The clothes she designs add that unique, authentic touch to your wardrobe and make you stand out in a crowd. When you shop at YESI ROSE you will feel good because 15% of her profits go to help the local community in Peru, her home country.

Instagram: @yesirosefashion17boutique

Website: yesirosefashion.com

Kayzie Couture

Amber Snow

Collection Name: Etherium

Kayzie Couture provides unique, custom art wear created exclusively for the runways of fashion week and custom art sessions. Designer, Amber Snow is a Canadian, a mom of four children and works full time as a personal hairstylist in TV and film. Her new collection Etherium will be showing this February during New York Fashion Week with hiTechMODA, February 12, at 9:30 am.

Instagram: @Kayziecouture

Facebook:kayzie couture

Website: www.kayziecouture.com

Le Money (mo-nae)

Symone Carter

Collection Name: Ver-sa

Le Money values the process of work and focuses on the diversity of bold confident people. Designer Symone Carter will be showcasing her new collection called Ver-sa this February 11th, at 4:00 pm New York Fashion Week with hiTechMODA. We are excited to see her new amazing collection.

Instagram: @le_mo_ney

Website: https://www.le-money.com/the-house

Maverick Beauty Designs

Trinity Dawson

Collection Name: Dreamtime Sleepwear Collection

Black represents the Aboriginal people of Australia, the Yellow represents the sun – the protector and giver of life, and the Red represents mother earth and our spiritual connection.

Trinity is an extremely proud Indigenous Australian model who has graced runways both in Australia and internationally and is excited to finally be able to showcase to the world her amazing culture and heritage through her designs in her premier Collection for Dreamtime Sleepwear

Aside from modeling and fashion design, Trinity is a teen entrepreneur and has her own Australian-made and produced Vegan skincare range that uses the natural healing powers of our Mother Earth and was just named for the second year running on Sydney Best Dressed list.

Trinity is also a style spokesmodel for Marc Defang and has a killer pair of fully crystallized platform boots named after her plus in 2020 was named as someone to watch for fashion trends in the Haute List for Couture by Supermodel unlimited. She will showcase Saturday, February 12th, at 9:30 am.

Instagram: Maverickbeautyand_designs

Trinity_designsandcatwalk

Nita Belles Closet

Jennifer Hajtovik

Collection Name: In To The Wild

Nita Belles Closet – different, exciting, show stopping, unexpected, and full of DRAMA! Jennifer Hajitovik’s love for designing and fashion was born with the birth of her first daughter in 2012, Nia. It grew stronger with the birth of her second daughter in 2015, Ivree. She started out making costumes for her daughter’s competition in pageantry. When she couldn’t find those, different and out of the box looks that she wanted, she began creating them! Jennifer Hajitovik’s new collection In to The WIld will be showcased this February at New York Fashion Week with hiTechMODA, Friday, February 11th, 2022, at 12:00 pm.

Facebook: ​​Nita Belles Closet

Instagram: @NitaBellesCloset

Anusmita Bardhan Sur

Collection Name: Indo American by The Tradition Oitijhyo

The tradition is the house of Style, Fashion, Elegance with its unique collection of Sarees, Designer blouses, Shrugs, Jewelries, and Belts can be seen on the hiTechMODA runway Saturday, February 12, at 11:30am. Having a humble beginning in a middle class Bengali family of India, from the very beginning Anusmita Bardhan Sur has been motivated to reinvent herself. After moving to the United States with her husband and starting her family, she rekindled her passion for fashion designing. Designing clothes for her friends used to take her back to the sultry winter afternoons when she used to design makeshift showstopper dresses for her made-up fashion parades with her cousins. Starting off with designing the fashion dreams for her friends, Anusmita soon realized the potential of her skillset and established her ethnic boutique, “The Tradition-Oitijhyo”. And within months, she climbed the ladder of success through the stepping stones of the Lubna Adams Fashion Show and then went on to showcase her designs at Fashion show organized by the veteran actor Mr. Anupam Kher. She also went on to be a model and fashion influencer herself and bagged the crowns for Mrs.Bharat GA 2019 and Mrs. Congeniality to the 1st runner up of Mrs.Bharat USA 2019.

Alongside her fashion endeavors, she has always been conscious about her social responsibilities. Thus, while being a full time IT professional, Fashion Designer, proud owner of an Exclusive Fashion boutique, Choreographer, Show-Director, Model-mentor, she is an active volunteer of Access Life America, where cancer kids and their families are taken care of with love, affection, accommodation and monetary support. She is the proud sponsor of Panthers, first ever Women’s cricket team in Georgia. Through her boutique, Anusmita aims at encouraging those in the United States to revel in the unique ethnic heritage of India and to liberate people’s fashion dreams.Her mantra in life, we do not remember days, we remember moments. So create as many beautiful memories as you can.

Glamour Girl Boutique

Boutique Owner: Kristi Wischnack,

Collection: Fab2Fabulous by Glamour Girl

Glamour Girl Boutique is a full service boutique carrying brands like Jovani, Tiffany, Debbie Carroll, Panapoly, Johnathan Kayne, Sugar Kayne, Jim Ball and more. They have everything you need for prom or pageant. Located in the heartland of the US in Omaha NE. See the many designs of Glamour Girl on Friday, February 11, 2022 at 4:00pm.

Website: www.jvn.com/prom-dresses-near-me/nebraska/omaha/4388-glamour-girl-boutique

Title Sponsor

R Squared Studios

R Squared Studios is a creative arts platform for musicians, digital creators, and artists of all sorts. They seek to collaborate with anyone who has a vision for doing good, whether it’s inspiring others or improving yourself. It’s great to be different. They hope you break free from the norm. Build a community while paying homage to their ancestors and the ones who laid their foundation. It starts here at home. “Cleveland let’s get involved and push forward together.”

Born and raised in Cleveland, OH artists Khizzy and Robisbob form the music group R Squared. Their goal is to create their visions through art, nobility, and gratitude and form a community of artistic collaborators while paying homage to their ancestors and the ones who laid the foundation before them. R Squared will be performing during our special Industry Show on Friday, February 11 @ 2:00 pm. Attendance is by registration only at www.hiTechMODA.com/press-media

Website: https://www.rsquaredcle.com

