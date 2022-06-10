Highlights of Salone del Mobile 2022

CUSTOM TRAVEL PLANS FOR MILAN & LAKE COMO Ciao, I’m Celia. I help style-savvy travelers plan an unforgettable trip to Milan and Lake Como offering local knowledge and personalized, friendly guidance. I’d be happy to share my insider tips and help you save time planning your trip. [Schedule a call]



Salone del Mobile 2002 is on! The city of Milan comes alive once again for the 60th edition of Salone del Mobile Milano. The Salone del Mobile is a celebration of design, culture color and style. The main events and trade fair is on at the Fiera Milano , Rho, this year from June 7- 12, 2022. The fair is open to trade all week and to the public on the weekend. However if you love design and want to be part of the action, the FuoriSalone events are happening all through the city.

MilanoStyle was there and here we share some of favourites.

Design in the city

Tadashi Kawamata

The imaginative mind of the artist Kawamata has transformed the buildings of Milan into urban installations. The exhibition “Nests”, curated by Antonella Soldaini, is on display throughout Milan until July 23rd displaying the works of the Japanese artist Tadashi Kawamata.

Various locations.

Jean Mirò

Not part of the Salone del Mobile show as it is a permanent feature of our city, but Mirò always brings a new dimension of style. The work is called Mère Ubu (Mother Ubu), made of bronze and dates to 1975. It was donated by the artist to the city of Milan in 1976. It represents a mysterious and zoomorphic figure, with the face of a bird, a hollow belly and two powerful legs.

The statue is located in front of the Palazzo del Senato and is on permanent display.

Address: Via Senato, 10, 20121 Milano MI

Dior

Salone del Mobile 2002 –the fashion houses have joined in too! Maison Dior on Via Montenapoleone has adorned their building with the new Médaillon chair, designed in collaboration with Philippe Starck.

Address: Via Monte Napoleone, 12, 20121 Milano MI

International Designers

Le Broom

British designer Le Broom displays his work at Blindarte, Via Palermo, 11 celebrating 15 years of creativity with a show called Divine Inspiration.

The show highlights six collections of his new lighting pieces.

Address: Via Palermo, 11, 20121 Milano MI

Kohler

Kohler’s FuoriSalone exhibition features the world premiere of a large-scale immersive art experience, entitled “Divided Layers,” an installation that builds upon the duo’s release of Rock.01 – a 3D printed sink Daniel Arsham designed in collaboration with Kohler on display in the courtyard of Palazzo del Senato. (See featured image, left.)

Stacks of panels form a tunnel that can be walked through in the immersive installation. Arsham created Divided Layers in order to show the internal workings of the unique Kohler process. The 3d tunnel reveals the subtractive process by removing portions to allow the visitor to walk through the volume.

The opening of the cavernous structure is mirrored and reflected by a pond within the installation allowing visitors to think about how volumes interact with each other and accept that space can be reshaped.

Kohler Ceramic Sink, Rock.01, made with their unique 3d printing process – After 7.5 hours of print time, a clear glaze is applied and then the price is kiln fired for hardness. The result is an elegant, functional piece for any home.

Address: Via Senato, 10, 20121 Milano MI

L’Artigianato

The FuoriSalone event held at L’Artigianato, the private studio of American designer, Eric Egan invites guests into the world of haute-couture home design.

Located in Piazza Castello and part of the Brera design district calendar, visitors can view the special collection of exclusive new designs from Fromental wallcovering, Passementerie Houlès, Rinck Paris, Colony Fabrics and Loretta Caponi, together conjuring an atmosphere that blends the sensuous depth of Old Masters paintings with Beverly Hills glamor.

Address: Piazza Castello, 11, 20121 Milano MI

Up to You Anthology

They asked the world’s top leaders in design and architecture to design “the perfect bag” – creating a beautiful array of luxury items.

Inspired by the creative energy of the most visionary architects, designers, and artists from around the world, UP TO YOU ANTHOLOGY creates one-of-a-kind bags that are handcrafted in Italy.

Architects like Zaha Hadid Design and David Chipperfield, as well as well-known designers like Nendo, Naoto Fukasawa, Vincent Van Duysen, and Giulio Cappellini, have already been involved in the project to some extent.

A new aesthetic is created when the designer’s creativity, background, and personality are reflected in their work.

Address: Corso Venezia, 23, 20121 Milano MI

Volume, The Land and the Maker

Photo courtesy Unno Gallery

A creative encounter between Maria Dolores Uribe and Laura Abe Veorei, UNNO, a Latin American-inspired digital art and design gallery, is poised to present a fresh take on showcasing art and design by fusing traditional knowledge from the region with the cutting-edge skills of contemporary artists from Mexico, Chile and Uruguay. The gallery will participate in Milan Design Week 2022 for the first time to present ‘Volume, The Land and the Maker,’ revealing the cultural roots that inspired one of the most prominent artists of the modern era, Josef Albers, following the launch of the project in February 2021.

Volume. The Land and the Maker is curated by the two founders and co-curated by CO, MA. The exhibition features the works of two new artists, Abel Cárcamo and Habitation 116 , along with pieces by Estudio Persona and CS Nunez.

Address: Via Palermo, 11, 20121 Milano MI

Entler

Elegant creations in a wide range of colors and finishes combining the highest level of craftsmanship and cutting-edge technology in ceramic processing are the hallmarks of this collection. Jonathan Entler, an American lighting designer and ceramist based in Los Angeles, debuts his collection of chandeliers, floor lamps, wall lights, and table lamps in Milan at Design Week 2022.

ENTLER’s creative universe is on display at La Villa h+, a 1920s villa overlooking a 500-square-foot garden framed by magnolias during the Fuorisalone 2022. Displayed on the ground floor, the exhibition features a large eight-arm black ceramic pendant that marks the passage through the glass-encased veranda that leads out to the garden; in a corridor and two rooms, visitors are greeted with table, floor, and wall-mounted lamps, as well as a large, stunning chandelier.

Address: Via Soperga, 41

Best of made in Italy

Elle Decor

Elle Decor Design Forever exhibit featuring multiple designers and concepts. Furniture from Italian and international designers. An eclectic mix of vintage originals and new ideas.

Address: Corso Venezia, 51, 20121 Milano MI

If you love design and home decor you must join in the fun at the next Salone del Mobile.

Sign up for our newsletter to get updates and info.

Article and photos by Celia Abernethy Milanostyle.com