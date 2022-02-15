Uncategorized

Herve Leger Fall/Winter 2022 Collection

For Fall 2022, Christian Juul-Nielsen draws inspiration from the graphic works of James Turrell, 1960s Space Age fashion, and the stark, high-contrast style of Irving Penn.

Turrell’s exploration of light, space, and color inform new textural explorations: delicate, airy mohair is knit with a bandage backing to add a plush tactility to the house’s iconic bodycon silhouette.

 
Herve Leger

And gossamer-like technical yarns are knit with rayon to create an effect reminiscent of caviar beading. Bright colors and geometric cutouts evoking Space Age cinema lend a futuristic flair—think Swinging Sixties alien landing in modern-day New York City. Meanwhile, textured, heavy-gauge nylon yarn is knit into molded, bullet bra silhouettes reminiscent of the classic 1950s wasp-waisted styles featured in Penn’s work for Vogue.

