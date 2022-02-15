Hardware LDN Debuts Fall/Winter 2022 Collection

Heating up the runway this winter, Jessica Horwell makes a return to New York Fashion Week, captivating the city with her signature execution of sexy elegance.

An experimental play on mixed materials and pops of color elevates Hardware LDN’s quintessential style of grunge and glamour.



Hardware LDN

Form-fitting dresses and flattering knits with shape-enhancing accents from balloon sleeves to fur cuffs exude a sense of power characteristic of Horwell’s design codes. Mixed fabrics add depth with texture while striking introductions of color amplify the black leathers prevalent in previous collections. This confident embrace of juxtaposing femininity with boyish cuts exudes strength and vigor. True to the Hardware LDN DNA, metal accents fracture linear patterns weaving throughout the pieces, reminiscent of Horwell’s original foray into custom creations.

Partnering with Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, Horwell unveils a classic leather bomber embroidered with the words “Fearless,” “Grateful,” and “Relief” raising awareness to effective treatments for those who live with acute migraines. Models like Amy Marietta who are familiar with the debilitating effects walk the runway, highlighting Nurtech® ODT’s ability to alleviate symptoms in stimulating environments, allowing them to be fully present in their lives.

WHO: Coi Leray, La La Anthony, Role Model, Young Emperors

CREDITS:

Makeup: Claire Louise Perez, New York Makeup Academy

Skin Care: Mario Badescu

Hair: Matthew Curtis, Unite

Casting: Terry Long

Music: Daisy Maybe with Era Kin

Production: Eyesight Group

Runway Photography: Filippo Fior, IMAXtree

FOH Photography: Ben Rosser, BFA

BTS Photography: Matthew Yoscary

FOH/Press: PURPLE PR

ABOUT HARDWARE LDN h6>



Hardware LDN was established in 2014 by born and bred Londoner Jessica Horwell. Growing up and experimenting with her own style Jessica started out creating jewellery for herself using the hardware she found in her friends garage! She was rapidly inundated with requests for custom personal pieces from her close circle of friends including Cara Delevigne & Rita Ora, this grew from jewellery pieces into a fully fledged accessories collection all created using items found from a hardware store, which in turn laid the foundations for the elevated Hardware LDN clothing line all designed and made in London by Jessica herself.

Embodying the idea that Hardware LDN is more than just a high fashion brand with elevated fabric choices and statement trims. Hardware LDN is for everyone, from the Tom boys to the girly girls to the latest up & coming rappers and creatives. With the DNA of the brand firmly rooted in the use of unique leather and hardware pieces the demand has grown and grown. Utilising Jessica’s bespoke design studio in London and continuing all production within a 10 mile radius, Jessica is now doing custom pieces for stage & tour for some of the worlds premium recording artists and is expanding her statement accessories line.

##

Learn More

New York Fashion Week

With love,

FWO

The post Hardware LDN Debuts Fall/Winter 2022 Collection appeared first on Fashion Week Online®.

Like this: Like Loading...

Hotels: Book now, decide later on Booking.com

