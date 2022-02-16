Greedilous by Tilda Fall / Winter 2022 Runway Collection

Seoul-based fashion label Greedilous is pleased to unveil a partnership with LG this season for the first ever collaboration of its kind – a capsule collection co-created by LG’s latest Artificial Intelligence – Tilda, who launches to the world officially this month.

The Greedilous by Tilda collection, titled “Flowers on Venus,” was unveiled to the public for the very first time on Monday, February 14th at 7 pm through a New York Fashion Week runway show at Spring Studios.



Greedilous by Tilda

Photos: Happy Monday

Tilda is the latest iteration of LG AI Research and represents the very latest in AI innovation. Tilda’s groundbreaking contribution to the collection comes in the form of intensely colorful patterns, with a color palette featuring robust reds, blues, and purples, layered with neutrals that create intoxicating and engaging textiles.

Greedilous by Tilda is the very foundation of what’s to come. Greedilous opens a new chapter of a world of tomorrow, where humanity and technology flower together.

