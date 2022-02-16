Florsheim in Atelier Cillian and Stan FW22 Presentations | New York Men’s Day

Heritage footwear brand Florsheim teamed up with two brands, Atelier Cillian and STAN, as part of their FW22 fashion presentations that took place on Friday, February 11th, at New York Men’s Day.

Atelier Cillian used three different silhouettes during their FW22 presentation:





Model wears the Florsheim Sorrento Plain Toe Single Monk Strap in Black. Available at https://www.florsheim.com/shop/style/14293-001.html&view=search

Price: $125.00





Model wears the Midtown Cap Toe Oxford in Black. Available at https://www.florsheim.com/shop/style/12138-001.html&view=search

Price: $120.00





Model wears the Florsheim Duke Bike Toe Zipper Boot in Black. Available at https://www.florsheim.com/shop/style/17087-01.html&view=search

Price: $145.00

STAN used one silhouette in both black and brown during his FW22 presentation:





Model wears the Florsheim Lodge Cap Toe Lace Up Boot in Black. Available at https://www.florsheim.com/shop/style/14286-010.html&view=search

Price: $135.00





Model wears the Florsheim Lodge Cap Toe Lace Up Boot in Brown Crazy Horse. Available at https://www.florsheim.com/shop/style/14286-010.html&view=search

Price: $135.00

Established in 1892, Milton Florsheim began producing shoes in a small factory located in Chicago, Illinois. The first pairs of Florsheim shoes made by Milton and his father, Sigmund, were a remarkable combination of style, comfort and high quality workmanship. In May of 2002, 50 years after the Florsheim trademark had been sold outside the family, returned to its roots when purchased by Weyco Group headed by Tom Florsheim and John Florsheim, Milton’s great grandsons.

Weyco Group currently houses the headquarters of Florsheim Shoes in Glendale, Wisconsin. Embracing Florsheim’s heritage of quality and craftsmanship and incorporate the latest in comfort technology and styling, Florsheim offers the classic dress and casual shoes for the modern men. www.florsheim.com

