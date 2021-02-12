February 2021 Newsletter

In case you missed it:
|February 2021
| Have a Fabulous February!
Here in Italy, February has brought lighter lockdown rules and we can now enjoy a meal at a restaurant (for lunch) or an excursion to another town (in the same region). Museums and stores are opening again and the cogs and gears of daily life are starting to spin. As promised, I will keep sharing my discoveries and knowledge about Milan and Lake Como.
| Style (with love)
Valentine’s Day Gift Guide
Let your loved one know that you listen to them, you know what theylike and understand their life philosophy and values.
| Lifestyle
Carnival in Milan
Carnival in Milan follows the Ambrosian rite and is celebrated one week after Carnival in Venice. This year there won’t be a parade, but read on to learn about other Carnival traditions.
| Lifestyle
State School or International School?
Every parent has questions about the best school for their children. Learn more about the school system in Italy and the choices you can make for your child.
| Lake Como
Bernina Scenic Train & Lake Como
Experience the beauty of Lake Como and the stunning views from atop the Swiss and Italian Alps on this full-day tour from Milan.
| Culture
Milan Museums & Exhibits Open
Museums in Milan are gradually reopening. Here is list of museums and exhibits reopening their doors.
