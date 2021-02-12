February 2021 Newsletter

Have a Fabulous February!

Here in Italy, February has brought lighter lockdown rules and we can now enjoy a meal at a restaurant (for lunch) or an excursion to another town (in the same region). Museums and stores are opening again and the cogs and gears of daily life are starting to spin. As promised, I will keep sharing my discoveries and knowledge about Milan and Lake Como.

Feel free to contact me with any questions.

Wishing you all the best, Celia