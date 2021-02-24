Fashion Museums of Lombardy

Milan is known as the fashion capital. It is the seat of the National Chamber of Italian fashion and of some of the most important fashion houses and icons of Made in Italy in the world. The Lombard capital hosts the Fashion Weeks, international events in which the fashion shows of the most well-known designers and collections setting the trends of the season are held.

A premiere in which the whole region of participates, Lombardy is the cradle of artistic trends and artisan knowledge that have contributed to the development of the entire industrial and cultural fabric of the territory. For fans of the history of fashion and clothing, here are some museums of interest to visit in the area that are part of the network of museums recognized by the Lombardy Region .

Museo del costume, moda e immagine – Milano

A stone’s throw from the Quadrilatero della Moda, a historic Milanese residence is home to the Milan Museum and the Costume and Image Collection. The Museum of Milan includes the Pinacoteca and the Eighteenth-century Rooms, former home of the Morando couple. Since 2010 a section of the first floor of the building has housed the Fashion and Costume collection, with a new layout compared to the previous exhibition transferred here from the Museums of the Castello Sforzesco. It includes about six thousand pieces of clothing, footwear, accessories and haute couture of the twentieth century. The collection is also enhanced in temporary thematic exhibitions in rotation.

Milan, Palazzo Morando, Via Sant’Andrea 6.

Tel. 02.88.46.57.35. www.costumemodaimmagine.mi.it

Museo internazionale della Calzatura Pietro Bertolini di Vigevano (Pavia)

In Vigevano (Pavia), a city also known as the “footwear capital of the world” is the International Shoe Museum, born from the passion of Cavalier Pietro Bertolini, who since the 1930s began the collection of historical models, relics and documents linked to the world of footwear. The collection after the bequest is today of the City of Vigevano, it has been enriched over time by donations and subsequent acquisitions. It includes footwear from all over the world and from different historical periods, from the Renaissance to the present day. There are also donations and loans from well-known designers including Salvatore Ferragamo, Emilio Pucci, Andrea Pfister, Christian Dior, Karl Lagerfeld, Giorgio Armani, Louis Vuitton, Givenchy and many others. The museum’s Wunderkammer is dedicated to curiosities,

Vigevano (Pavia), Petro Bertolini International Shoe Museum, Sforzesco Castle – Second Stable, Palazzo Ducale 20.

Tel. 0381.69.39.52. www.museocalzaturavigevano.it

Museo del Bijou di Casalmaggiore (Cremona)

In Casalmaggiore (Cremona) in the basement of the former Collegio Santa Croce there is the Bijou museum. It is an archive of the historical-industrial heritage of the area, in fact here are preserved objects of ornament and accessories produced by the various Casalmaggiore factories between the end of the nineteenth century and the seventies of the twentieth century. You can admire brooches, cufflinks, bracelets, belts, earrings, pendants and other vintage accessories including powder cases, lipstick cases, cigarette cases, sunglasses, devotional medals, badges. It also hosts periodic themed exhibitions.

Casalmaggiore (Cr), Via Azzo Porzio 9.

Tel. 0375.28.44.23. http://www.museodelbijou.it/

Article Adapted from Lombardia Musei di Moda – regionelombardia.it