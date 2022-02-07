Fashion Color Palettes for Spring Summer 2022

Milan Fashion Week SS/2022 fashion collections are in stores now

If you are planning to go shopping in Milan, the Spring Summer 2022 fashion collections are now available in stores and online. This spring and summer seasons, we will be seeing elegant neutral tones, bold bursts of citrus colors, and of course, classic black for any occasion.

The best made in Italy Designers presented their collections at Milan Fashion Week, Milano Moda Donna, September 21-27, 2021 and now, February 2022 the collections are available to buy online, in boutiques and flagship stores.

Elegant Neutrals

Soft and elegant, white, beige, and shell work harmoniously for a beautifully polished and sleek look.

Kiton, a made in Italy brand based in Naples, is famous for luxury tailoring and quality fabrics.

Eleventy is a Milan ready-to-wear brand made for the sincere, positive, and confident woman.

Atxv creates a new fluid and avant-garde language with its unisex looks designed to express one’s personality without any limitations: unique and tailored pieces inserted within asymmetrical silhouettes, draped and intertwined.

Citrus Colors

After the pandemic, bold citrus colors are a welcome burst of sunshine and tropics—a positive look towards a future of hope and optimism.

Initially a dancer, the fashion designs of Alessandro Vigilante capture the humanity, emotionality and vitality of the human body.

Beauty is not a static state. Del Core combines made-to-measure and prêt-à-porter pieces.

Distributed through Italy and now making its way into international markets, Gianluca Capannolo pieces use traditional craftsmanship and luxury fabrics.

Classic Black

Black will never, ever go out of style. This timeless shadow that envelopes mystery evokes luxury and is flattering for everyone; classic black is always the perfect go-to piece.

Form-fitting dresses by Alessandro Vigilante are dramatic and sensual. Del Core shows off intricately handcrafted details, and Max Mara, made in Italy ready-to-wear brand, transforms denim into a smart and sporty ensemble.

Where to shop online

Yoox – Fashion, shoes, bags and accessories; Yoox has everything you need.

PlayGroundShop – the historic store in Florence has over time become a reference point in the Florentine fashion scene and now offers all its brands and collections online with worldwide shipping.

Shopping in Milan

Are you looking for designer brands and a personal shopper to help you with shopping in Milan? Contact us.

Article by Celia Abernethy

Photos Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana





