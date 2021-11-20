Extreme Mountain Bike Trails: Top 7 Destinations You Need to Visit

As an experienced mountain bike enthusiast, you might have already experienced all the benefits of mountain biking for both your physical and mental well-being – and you probably want more. Apart from the whole-body muscle workouts, stress relief, and mental clarity, you may be looking for that adrenaline boost that keeps you balanced, concentrated, and increases your brain power.

While others buy Jordan 9 or other casual footwear, you are probably more comfortable putting on your mountain bike shoes and hitting the trail. However, when you have already gathered all the necessary equipment, you should search for the best ways to use it.

What you’re looking for is probably an extreme mountain bike ride. In this article, we will share a list of some of the most adventurous, scenic, and challenging trails for mountain biking around the world. They include but are not limited to Cliffs of Moher in Ireland, Portal Trail Moab in Utah, Annapurna Circuit in Nepal, The While Line in Arizona, the Yungas Road in Bolivia and of course, the Via Ferrata in Italy . Read on and choose your next extreme adventure!

The Cliffs of Moher in Ireland

Moher Cliffs, Ireland / Weareaway

The Cliffs of Moher is a highly popular tourist destination in Ireland. The cliffs are a sheer drop of almost 700 feet and have an amazing view overlooking the Atlantic Ocean. They are a perfect place for a scenic mountain bike ride that will take you on a challenging trail that is a bit rocky and a lot steep. You can choose from several trails to suit your skill level, from beginner level to advanced level. It also provides plenty of stops along the way for taking pictures and enjoying the beautiful views.

Portal Trail Moab in Utah, USA

Portal Trail in Moab is known as one of the most challenging mountain biking trails in the United States, and it is extreme with its steep and rocky sections that cover a distance of only 11 miles. The trail starts at the bottom of the canyon wall and ends at the top. If you like uphill, downhill, and switchbacks, then you might be interested in this trail. Be warned: it’s not for beginners, and you may need some professional gear and the best cross country mountain bike you can get.

Annapurna Circuit in Nepal

Nepal is no stranger to extreme mountain biking trails. In fact, it is one of the most popular abodes for mountain bikers across the globe. One such trail is the Annapurna Circuit, renowned for its challenging terrain and breathtaking views. The circular trail offers a good amount of challenge with its rocky and steep sections that cover about 165 kilometers (102 miles).

Annapurna Circuit, Nepal / AdrienBe

This trail is ideal for advanced mountain bikers and those who enjoy bikepacking and backpacking. Moreover, it is an excellent choice if you need to spend a few hours all by yourself. The fact that Uber Eats and Doordash do not make deliveries in this region only proves its remoteness. So, while there is more than one difference between Uber Eats and Doordash, this is one thing they have in common.

The White Line in Arizona, USA

White Line Trail, USA / Azcompscom Watch Video > https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SXiF6OrfsR0

The White Line in Arizona is one of the most famous mountain bike trails in the United States, with its thrilling downhill sections and high elevation. The trail is long enough to challenge even the most experienced riders. It has an elevation range of 8,000 feet with elevation descents ranging from 5,000 feet to 10,000 feet. The trail is located near Sedona and is recommended for those with at least some mountain biking experience and a solid knowledge of safety and riding techniques. This trail is also one of the best and most challenging trails in the American Southwest.

Yungas Road in Bolivia

Yungas Road (also known as Death Road) is considered one of the most extreme mountain bike trails worldwide because it has an elevation drop of 2,100 meters (7,000 feet), making it one of the highest road descents in the world. But if you want to experience it as a mountain biker (and not as a tourist), you need to be skilled and experienced enough because there will be no room for mistakes or accidents. This trail is also called the “Road of Death” because many people lost their lives due to accidents and mishaps during their descent and ascent.

Isle of Skye in Scotland

The Ridge in the Isle of Skye is a dangerous mountain bike trail in Scotland with a reputation for being one of the most challenging mountain bike trails in the United Kingdom. It has been described as one of the most scenic and challenging mountain bike trails worldwide, and it has been named by multiple cycle magazines as one of the “best mountain biking trails” in the world. The trail is excellent for downhill riding, but you can also enjoy it on an uphill ride. Along with its challenge, The Ridge offers a stunning view of the Cuillin Hills and the Isle of Skye.

The Via Ferrata in Italy

Via Ferrata is a historic set of trails used by the Italian army during World War I. It has been developed to provide safe and secure climbing for riders of all skill levels. The Via Ferrata in South Tyrol is a perfect place for a mountain bike ride for intermediate and advanced riders. With its thrilling turns, steep slopes, and narrow sections, this trail will give you a great workout and a stunning view of the surrounding mountains.

Final Thoughts

The list above is in no particular order. As you can see, extreme mountain biking trails are found in every corner of the world; it’s just a matter of finding the right track that suits your skill level and your interests. While some trails are already well-known, others are still hidden treasures waiting to be explored by adventurous mountain bikers.

The best way to find out more about extreme mountain biking trails is to ask fellow riders who have tried them. But don’t forget to do your research first and make sure you have the right gear and equipment before you go biking on any of these trails. Mountain biking is a wonderful sport, but it can be dangerous as well. So, if you’re looking for the ultimate challenge on a mountain bike ride, then choose from the trails above and enjoy the ride!

Article by Janet Wyatt

Featured image by Rottonara

