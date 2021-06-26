Dressing for Summer: A Full Warm Season Guide

It is that time of the year again… summer is coming, and you are ready to make your fashion choices for the warm weather ahead. One of the problems with summer is it is hard to dress for. You are going to peel off the layers for the warm days, but maybe the cooler nights may have your reaching for some warmer clothes.

Getting it exactly right is not easy. You may be hitting the beach with your jean shorts and bikini top but when the sun goes down you may need your Burberry scarf and light sweater. Confusing, right? That’s why we are here to help with the following guide that will give you the best fashion summer tips of 2021.

Photo by Tamara Bellis

Get the Sleeves Right – During the hottest days, sleeveless should definitely be an option to keep your arms fresh. You want as much air as possible but sometimes the sun is beating down so much exposing your arms is not a good idea. In these scenarios, don’t have tight sleeves but instead opt for a top with loose sleeves.

Wear Light Colors – This should be obvious, but some people still insist on black during the blazing heat of summer. Light colors, including white, reflect light and push the sun's rays away from your body.

Tight Clothes Only on Special Occasions – You want to create as much airflow across your skin as possible, so loose clothes are best. If you want to go tight, use a crop top, small dress, or shorts.

Select Breathable Fabrics – Select fabrics like cotton, linen, or silk that are breathable. They will allow air to pass more easily to your skin and help keep you cool during the hot days. It is worth noting most synthetic fabrics are not breathable in this way.

Jeans… Maybe Not – Denim looks great and is extremely versatile, but during the hottest days you should think about leaving the jeans at home. If you still want to get your denim game on, get some short shorts.

Dresses to the Rescue – Has there ever been a better summer garment than the dress? Summer dresses are comfortable, allow plenty of airflow, and often leave many parts of your body exposed to keep cool. The great things about dresses during summer is you can use different lengths, including mini, knee-length, or even ankle length.

Sandals and Flip-Flops – Needless to say, booting up during summer is going to leave you with some funky sweaty feet during summer. Trainers are better, but for the ultimate warm-weather footwear, you should be using sandals or flip-flops poolside or on the beach.

Be Prepared – One of the funniest things about summer is the temperature can drop quickly. It may not be cold per se, but the big drop from day to night can leave you feeling nippy. You won't need heavy clothes to cover up on summer nights, but maybe a light sweater, shirts, or other thin-fabric long sleeve garment that fits easily into your everyday bag.

Photo by Arnel Hasanovic

Featured photo by Amelia Bartlett