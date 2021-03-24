Design Meets Yoga: Lululemon Take Form Yoga Mat

The Canadian yoga apparel company, lululemon, best known for its techno fabrics, stylish designs and use of technology in developing innovative sports equipment has just launched the Take Form Yoga Mat.

Take Form Yoga Mat by lululemon is divided into 3D zoned area with cushioning designed to enhance sensory perception and support alignment with visual and tactile alignment cues. The design and technology used to create the mat aim to elevate alignment and support a more focused yoga practice.

Each zone is marked with a circular water droplet pattern and mapped out across the mat to guide optimal body positioning across the poses yogis identified as the most difficult to master.

The Take Form Yoga Mat is built with natural, sustainably-sourced FSC® (Forest Stewardship Council®) certified rubber material to enhance grip and stability.

Created by lululemon’s Accessories Design Team in partnership with its Whitespace R&D Lab. The innovative design was informed by insights collected through extensive research exploring the challenges yogis of all levels experience around alignment, spatial perception and focus, and the cues they use to navigate their practice.

The lululemon Take Form Yoga Mat retails for $118-$128 and is available online and in lululemon stores.

