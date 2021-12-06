December 2021
In case you missed it:
DECEMBER 2021
Read the December 2021 Milano Style Newsletter
Milano Style is for style savvy travelers who love all things Italian!
Happy Holidays!
It’s a long weekend here! I love it when a holiday falls in the middle of the week. It’s a great excuse to take an extra day off. Today, the 6th is San Nicolò celebrating the patron Saint of Lecco and the 7th is a local holiday in Milan for Sant’Ambrogio, the city’s patron Saint. Wednesday the 8th is the Immaculata and like many religious holidays is also a national holiday in Italy. Since I live and work in both cities, I’ve got days off. It’s a great way to start the holiday season!In this issue of the newsletter there is an updated guide to Christmas markets and gift giving for Italophiles. I also share some insights on Post Pandemic Fashion and have started compiling a guide for the 2021-2022 ski season.As usual, feel free to browse the site, send me a quick question or request a custom itinerary for your next Milan – Lake Como trip.
Wishing you all the best for a happy and healthy 2022!
Celia A.