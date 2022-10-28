Day Trip to Design, Food & Fashion in Milan

ℹ This site contains ads and affiliate links. [+]

Milan is one of the world’s top fashion, food and design destinations. The city is home to some of the biggest names in fashion and design, as well as some of the best food in Italy.

After you have explored the famous landmarks of Milan such as the Duomo, Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II and the Sforza Castle, you will want to do some shopping. The city center is blanketed with boutiques and stores, with everything from fashion to food to furniture. But if you are looking for bargains and a casual shopping and dining experience, go to the outlet in Milan.

Looking for a fun day trip where you can find fashion and inspiration for your home décor?

Head to Scalo Milano Outlet & More where you will find designer fashion stores and Italy’s first designer furniture outlet just fifteen minutes from the city center. Here you’ll be able to see the latest fashion trends and find inspiration for your home. While you are there, you can also enjoy a meal at one of the restaurants.

Fashion shopping

Cavalli Class boutique at Scalo Milano Outlet & More

Fashion is no stranger to the Milan scene. Since 1958, fashion houses have been flaunting their new collections on the catwalks during Milan Fashion Week. It takes place twice a year with a women’s and a men’s fashion week; the autumn/winter event is held in February/March of each year, and the spring/summer event is usually held in September/October. It is one of the four major fashion weeks in the world along with New York, London and Paris.

Milan is the fashion capital of the world of both fashion production and retail. With so many fashion brands headquartered here, the factories and outlets are not far and finding bargains on top fashion brands is possible.

Top brands like Cavalli Class, Enrico Coveri, Barbuti, Patrizia Pepe, and shoe and accessory brands like Borsalino, Borbonese, and Guess can be found at the Scalo Milano Outlet & More. In total, there are 150 fashion brands to choose from.

Design showrooms

Poltrona Frau showroom at Scalo Milano Outlet & More

The city is a hub of numerous furniture design studios and showrooms and is home to the international furniture fair Salone del Mobile. Each year over 370,000 visitors come to Milan for Milan Design Week.

You will find Italy’s first designer furniture outlet showrooms at Scalo Milano Outlet & More. Here you’ll be able to see the latest trends and find inspiration for your own home. Designers such as Calligaris, Natuzzi, Kartell, Poltrona Frau, Caleffi and more have designer outlet displays at the showrooms.

When shopping for furniture and home design in Milan, you can expect to find various styles to choose from. Whether you’re looking for contemporary, traditional, or something in between, you will find it here.

Unlike the formal showrooms of Via Montenapoleone, the casual shopping experience at Scalo Milano Outlet & More is a great place to start when shopping for home décor ideas. There is no need to call ahead to make an appointment because the stores are open every day from 10 AM to 9 PM.

Food at Scalo Milano Outlet & More

Enjoy a meal or aperitivo at one of the restaurants in the open-air courtyard of Scalo Milan Outlet & More

When it comes to food, Italy is a true powerhouse. From traditional Italian cuisine to international dishes, there is something for everyone. Milanese specialties like Risotto Milanese, Ossobuco and Panettone are local dishes that can be found on international menus. There is no shortage of inspiration for foodies in Milan.

Take a break from shopping and stop for a meal at one of the restaurants in the open-air courtyard. At Rossopomodoro have a long-rising Neapolitan pizza, buffalo mozzarella from Campania or choose from the best pasta selections. Try a hearty sandwich at Panino Giusto made with quality ingredients and artisanal bread. Grab a quick bite to eat at I Love Poke, The Piadineria or Starbucks. Feeling international? Get an Angus steak at Roadhouse, Tex-Mex at Billy Tacos or sushi at Shi’s.

What to expect at the Scalo Milano Outlet & More

Designer fashion stores and designer showrooms are a great way to get an up-close and personal look at the latest trends and see the signature made in Italy quality of craftsmanship.

Scalo Milano Outlet & More houses over 150 fashion stores and the most extensive European design district with approximately 15 mono-brand showrooms. Whether you are looking to create a capsule wardrobe or style your home, you will find the latest trends and home accessories.

Tips for shopping at Scalo Milano Outlet & More

The best time to go is during the week. Although open every day, it can get crowded on the weekends. For an easy-going shopping experience go on a Tuesday or Wednesday.

Find further savings throughout the year. Outlet prices are already about 70% off but even more during the sales time.

Look for timeless fashion. When shopping for clothing, look for pieces that will stand the test of time – trends are cool but will quickly go out of style.

Invest in quality. Another big part of Milanese fashion is the focus on quality over quantity. It’s better to invest in a few high-quality pieces than a closet full of cheap clothes that won’t last long.

Pay attention to detail. The devil is in the details, as they say, and that applies to fashion and design. From intricate stitching to hand-painted fabrics, paying attention to small details can make all the difference when it comes to style.

Consider tailoring. In Milan, it’s not uncommon for people to have their clothing custom-made or tailored to fit them perfectly. Scalo Milano Outlet & More has tailoring services on the premises, you can get clothing adjusted and sent to your hotel before departure.

Ask for a tax rebate. Visitors from non-EU countries are entitled to tax-free shopping as well. Tax-free shopping offers a tax refund on goods bought with IVA tax within 3 months before departure. The IVA tax is 22% and can be recouped when purchasing items.

Getting there

The free shuttle bus from P.zza della Repubblica Milan

Scalo Milano Outlet & More is the closest outlet village to Milan and is accessible by a free shuttle bus service. Shopping at Scalo Milano Outlet & More, Milan, Italy – Save up to 70% on fashion and design brands.

Getting to Scalo Milano Outlet & More is easy; there’s a free shuttle bus from P.zza della Repubblica (in front of the newsstand), which takes about 25 minutes or take the S13 train stops in front of the outlet at the Locate di Triulzi station.

By car or taxi, it’s only a 15-20 minute drive from the center of Milan. There is ample parking and a recharging station for electric vehicles.

Use Enjoy car-sharing. Download the free Eni Enjoy app, find a nearby city car and park the Enjoy car in the dedicated parking areas located in front of the east car park and in the P3 car park of the mall.

Address

Via Milano 5,

Locate Triulzi (MI)

Scalomilano.it

Opening hours

Monday – Sunday

Fashion & Design: 10 am -9 pm

Food: 10 am – 11 pm

