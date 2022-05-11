Dampaì Bags Eco-friendly & Sustainable Accessories Made in Italy

What do you get when you mix an architect, art director, a second-generation leather craftsman and a handful of inmates from the Porto Azzurro prison on Elba island? DAMPAÌ.

DAMPAÌ is a fashion accessory design studio led by architect Simona Giovannetti. Visual communications and story telling are curated by Andrea Lunghi and an eclectic creative team. The driving force behind the brand is the aspiration that a fashion accessory can be combined with a design object, be produced respecting the workers’ dignity, be accessible to all and, last but not least, be sustainable.

Made in Elba

Elba Island sits just off the Tuscan seaside opposite the coast of Livorno. Its known for its calm and picturesque beaches, laid back Mediterranean lifestyle and its historical significance (the French Emperor Napoleon was exiled to Elba in 1814.)

Tuscany has a long tradition of handcrafts so it is fitting that the production remain in the region. Fabrizio Pucci, son of Enrico Pucci produces the DAMPAÌ leather bags in the family workshop, other items are made by inmates of the Porto Azzurro prison in a small laboratory within its walls. DAMPAÌ believes that the dignity of work should not be denied to anyone. All products are stored and shipped from the warehouse also located inside the Porto Azzurro prison.

Eco-friendly and Sustainable

Dampaì bags are made with recycled leather, felt made from plastic bottles, and the neoprene of old diving suits. Silicone, which is a durable and recyclable material is also used.

Shop

The DAMPAÌ boutique in Portoferraio overlooks one of the most scenic waterfront promenades in Italy.

ArteInVetrina, an in-house exhibition showcasing emerging artists in the shop windows and online.

Shop online: https://www.dampai.it/en/

Products from this company are shipped to all countries globally and are shipped from Italy.

Bora Hand or Shoulder Bag LUCIA n ° 1 by DAMPAÌ

Bora Hand or Shoulder Bag LUCIA n ° 1 in recycled leather 01 by DAMPAÌ

Medium bag in 100% regenerated leather

Versatile and convertible into 4 different combinations: clutch, hand, shoulder and shoulder bag

Height cm. 53.5 – Width cm. 44.5 – Handle / shoulder strap height cm. 68 – 128



Leather finish: tumbled or shiny



Finishes and shoulder strap in black leather

Logoed plate in shiny silver metal



The bag is unlined, therefore we recommend that you protect any fabric garments that may attract dust from the leather inside the bag. Any small irregularities in the workmanship and finish of the material are not to be considered defects, as the product is completely handmade.



Made in Italy

Shoulder Bag CINI n ° 2 by DAMPAÌ

CINI n ° 2 by DAMPAÌ, color: Green Undergrowth

Versatile and convertible into 3 different combinations depending on the positioning of the handle in the eyelets

Height cm. 48 – Width cm. 37 – Handle height cm. 21

Finish: sandblasted

Free standard handles:

• Cream-colored plastic chain with snap-hook and shiny silver-colored metal plate with

logo Interchangeable handles:

• Black leather / split leather strap

• Cartier steel chain with logoed closure

• Black acrylic chain , honey and ivory

• black metal chains

Dedicated to the architect Cini Boeri



Price for the body with the free plastic chain. It is advisable to combine laces and chains to be purchased separately



EUR € 60

Converted price USD 63.08

Made in Italy

Shoulder Bag LUCIA n ° 4 by DAMPAÌ

Silicone bag model LUCIA n ° 4 Red color worn on the shoulder by DAMPAÌ

Handbag or large shoulder bag in 100% silicone.

Versatile and convertible into 2 different combinations: hand and shoulder

Height cm. 51 – Width cm. 47

Finish: sandblasted

Black die-cast closing zipper and nickel-colored logoed zip puller



Interchangeable shoulder straps & chains:

• opening shoulder strap in leather / split leather with black toggles

• Cartier steel chain with logoed closure

• “Grumette” satin black metal

chain • black metal chain satin with oval rings



COLORS

pitch black BLACK

lipstick red RED PINK dove gray

TURTLEDOVE

urban gray GRAY

undergrowth green DARK GREEN



EUR € 90

Converted price USD 94.63

Made in Italy

Article by Celia Abernethy, Milanostyle.com

Photos courtesy Dampaì press office

