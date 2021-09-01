Custom Itinerary for Milan & Lake Como
Are you planning a trip to Milan & Lake Como?
Save time searching for answers about traveling to Italy by asking someone who lives here! You can have a live conversation (with a real person), ask questions and put your mind at ease by talking with me, an expat living here for over 20 years with local insights and knowledge.
There is so much information out there, and so little time to search for it! You can cut that time in half by asking someone who lives in the area.
I’m Celia founder of MilanoStyle.com, travel writer, editor and professional mystery shopper. I split my time between Milan and Lake Como and I am always discovering new and exciting things to do and see. The city of Milan and the surrounding areas are in constant evolution and development. Secret gardens, hidden bistros, pop-up shops and private guided tours are updated to my digital rolodex daily! Travel news, current events and Covid regulations are constantly changing. As an editor and travel writer, it’s my job to be in the know! Let me help you plan your trip to Milan & Lake Como!
It’s easy; schedule a video call, fill out the questionnaire and I will send you a link for a video call to start creating your custom itinerary with tips on getting around, where to eat and stay.
I am not a travel agent or tour guide, but you will have a complete guide and the resources necessary to make bookings, informed decisions and arrangements for transportation. If you need a personal assistant or translator during your stay to help you with shopping, restaurant reservations and more, contact me for further information.
I think you’ll love the insightful tips of a personalized custom itinerary, but you are free to just browse around the site or send me quick question.
Let’s work together to make your trip to Milan & Lake Como magical!
Get a personalized customized itinerary that will make your trip
to Milan and Lake Como memorable
- Schedule a call – we will talk about your ideal trip to Milan, Lake Como and other areas you might want to visit. I will answer your questions and share some immediate tips that will help put your mind at ease.
- After our call, I will write up a personalized itinerary plan and guide with accommodation options, activates and restaurant selections.
- Download your personal pdf with useful information, insights, recommendations and travel tips.
- Get a personalized custom itinerary for your visit to Milan and/or Lake Como.
- Get first-hand tips and travel advice for Italy from a local expat who has insider knowledge of the culture, customs and the best finds.
- Recommendations for accommodation and restaurants.
- Travel with confidence with travel tips and resources. Follow the plan at your own pace.
- Save time researching and sifting through the web for the right things to see and do.
- Download and read offline. You will receive a link to download a PDF of your bespoke itinerary and personalized suggestions so you can print it or read it on your mobile or tablet.
- Easy payment via Paypal.
Personalized ItineraryBased on the answers you provide in the travel inquiry questionnaire found below, you will get a personalized day by day itinerary complete with activities and experiences. In additional a list of ideas of what to do and see during your free time, where to eat, and where to stay. I will also provide you with information about transportation and getting around, links to useful websites and apps, as well as safety tips and travel tips. Your bespoke itinerary planning list will be delivered to you via email with a link or attachment to your personalized PDF download.
Browsing the internet searching for vacation tips is time consuming. There is a lot of free information out there, but you can cut that time in half or more by using a local expert. With my local knowledge I will help you find the best solutions for your needs and budget. I make recommendations based on my own experiences, observations and local knowledge.
My suggestions and recommendations are genuine. I do not sell anything. Sometimes, I may get a referral fee, but I will not try to push or up-sell anything.
My insider knowledge comes from hands-on experience and research for my job as a travel writer. I write travel guides, tour reviews and create travel content for blogs and publications. I have been living in Italy for over 20 years. I live half the week in Milan and half at Lake Como, getting the best of both the urban and natural landscapes.
I am not a tour guide. In Italy one needs a special license to be a tour guide. If you’d like to hire a professional guide or join a group, I can recommend the best one for you and your budget.
Need help booking restaurants, shopping or just want a helping hand?
I can be hired as a personal assistant or interpreter to help you while you are here. Contact me for more information.
All itineraries are unique and personalized.
Based on the answers in the questionnaire , our video call and follow-up notes, I write a personalized itinerary plan which you can downloaded online, print or save on your phone or tablet.
Pricing is as follows:
Personalized itinerary €150 ($178US)
- 60 minute video call
- Personalized, downloadable guidebook
- Custom daily travel plan
- Tour and activity recommendations and booking links
- Accommodation recommendations and booking links
- Transportation recommendations and booking links
Leave a note in the form below about the other cities you are going to and I will send you any information I have.
Please try to send your request at least a month or more before coming to Milan/Lake Como. Tickets for exhibits, museums and booking any private tours or guides need advance notice.
Please give me four to five business days to complete your custom itinerary. I will email you if I have any delays.
Note: It may take longer during high-season so please be patient! Thanks 🙂
Start planning your trip to Milan and Lake Como Now