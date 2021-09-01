Custom Itinerary for Milan & Lake Como



Are you planning a trip to Milan & Lake Como?

Save time searching for answers about traveling to Italy by asking someone who lives here! You can have a live conversation (with a real person), ask questions and put your mind at ease by talking with me, an expat living here for over 20 years with local insights and knowledge.

Secret gardens, hidden bistros, pop-up shops , private guided tours are updated to my digital rolodex daily! Travel news, current events and Covid regulations are constantly changing. As an editor and travel writer, it’s my job to be in the know! Let me help you plan your trip to Milan & Lake Como!

There is so much information out there, and so little time to search for it! You can cut that time in half by asking someone who lives in the area.

I’m Celia founder of MilanoStyle.com, travel writer, editor and professional mystery shopper. I split my time between Milan and Lake Como and I am always discovering new and exciting things to do and see. The city of Milan and the surrounding areas are in constant evolution and development. Secret gardens, hidden bistros, pop-up shops and private guided tours are updated to my digital rolodex daily! Travel news, current events and Covid regulations are constantly changing. As an editor and travel writer, it’s my job to be in the know! Let me help you plan your trip to Milan & Lake Como!

It’s easy; schedule a video call, fill out the questionnaire and I will send you a link for a video call to start creating your custom itinerary with tips on getting around, where to eat and stay.

I am not a travel agent or tour guide, but you will have a complete guide and the resources necessary to make bookings, informed decisions and arrangements for transportation. If you need a personal assistant or translator during your stay to help you with shopping, restaurant reservations and more, contact me for further information.

I think you’ll love the insightful tips of a personalized custom itinerary, but you are free to just browse around the site or send me quick question.

Let’s work together to make your trip to Milan & Lake Como magical!

Get a personalized customized itinerary that will make your trip

to Milan and Lake Como memorable

Schedule a call – we will talk about your ideal trip to Milan, Lake Como and other areas you might want to visit. I will answer your questions and share some immediate tips that will help put your mind at ease. After our call, I will write up a personalized itinerary plan and guide with accommodation options, activates and restaurant selections. Download your personal pdf with useful information, insights, recommendations and travel tips.



﻿