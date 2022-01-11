Cozy in Cashmere

Cashmere is one of the most prized and precious natural materials and is made from the wool of cashmere goats, not sheep. Most cashmere goats are raised in cold temperatures of Tibet, Mongolia, Afghanistan and of course Kashmir (India), but other countries are also become important players in the cashmere industry.

If you love this warm, soft material, keep reading and learn about these key points:

Cashmere made in Italy

How cashmere is created

Cashmere for your home

How to wear cashmere

How to care for cashmere

Interestingly, there is a small, working cashmere farm here in Italy. Located mid-way between Florence and Siena, just outside of Radda in Chianti, the most beautiful area in Tuscany, the Chianti Cashmere Goat Farm. They offer farm visits for families and make their own sustainable cashmere products such as handwoven scarves, shawls, throws and Cashmere goat’s milk soaps and more. You can even adopt a cashmere goat! The program was started in an effort to help the farm move forward during the Covid-19 pandemic and became a huge success. For 100 Euros (roughly 9 Euros a month) you can adopt a Chianti Cashmere Kid from their photo gallery and choose his or her name. You (or your person of choice) will receive an Adoption Certificate immediately by e-mail, and over the course of the year, you will receive regular ‘progress reports’ about your kid/goat, along with ordinary and extraordinary news from the farm.

How Cashmere is created

Because they are raised in areas where temperatures are quite extreme, cashmere goats grow a long, protective, double fleece. Course and rough on the outside, but underneath it is soft and smooth. During the Spring, the goats “shed” and the soft under-fleece is combed and separated. For the fine undercoat to be sold and processed further, it must be de-haired. De-hairing is a mechanical process that separates coarse hairs from fine hair. After de-hairing, the fleece is then cleaned, dyed and spun into yarn which then is made into your favorite cashmere sweater.

The goats are combed and shaved. No harm is done to the animal, and they are free to roam and pasture in the fields until the next molting season.

Cashmere is not only luxurious, but it is sustainable, cruelty-free and does not cause environmental decomposition issues such as polyester, nylon and other synthetic materials.

Cashmere for your home

Cashmere blankets and throws will help you to create a warm, cozy and inviting space when you’re sitting on your sofa or even when you’re in bed. A Cashmere blanket is a luxurious addition to any home. Just imagine snuggling under a warm, soft throw with your loved one. Use it as décor for the living room on the sofa, on your bed, or keep some on hand near the patio for chilly nights.

Cashmere Blanket by Chianti Cashmere

Cashmere blanket / Shop on Chianti Cashmere

A limited-edition Cashmere blanket big enough to snuggle under, hemmed on all four sides.

in two versions:

Blocks of neutrals (cream, camel, light grey and dark grey)

or Blocks of cream, camel, light grey and two shades of blue

Measurements: 55 x 75 inches; 140 x 190 cm

€750

Shop on Chianti Cashmere

How to wear cashmere

Cashmere sweaters are among the most opulent items you can have in your wardrobe. Although wool and cotton have a warm place in your closet, the ultra-soft material of a cashmere sweater can be worn all year round.

Neutral colors, black and navy go with everything and you will wear them most often, but don’t be afraid to show off your personality with some bright colors.

Cashmere sets are great for mixing and matching. Swap a twinset sweater and cardigan or cozy cashmere home wear sets for new looks.

A classic cashmere scarf will keep you warm and snug in the winter. Try two-toned double-faced scarves or classic decorative pashmina cashmere shawls.

Cashmere is great for both men and women. Full-length coats and belted jackets are perfect for Autumn to Spring and cardigans with zips or buttons can be used for layered looks.

Wide-Leg 100% Cashmere Pants by Gentle Herd

These pants are an elegant essential piece for your season’s wardrobe. They’re expertly crafted in pure cashmere yarns with a full-length and wide leg. These effortless cashmere pants are perfect for any occasion, and it makes getting dressed in the morning a breeze. Complement the look with the matching sweater and cardigan.

ON SALE $ 195.00 (rather than $225)

Shop on Gentle Herd

Short belted cashmere coat by Gobi Cashmere

100% Mongolian Cashmere, made in Mongolia



This 100% cashmere coat has notch lapel collar, side pockets and belt. It’s double-breasted loose fit gives it a casual and comfortable feel.

Loose fit

Lapel collar

Side pockets

Hidden sustainable buttons

Fully lined with Cupro from Bemberg

Model is wearing size S |Height 178cm | chest 86cm | waist 61cm| hips 93cm|

ON SALE

€ 599.00

€ 349.00

Shop on Gobi Cashmere

Classic 100% Cashmere Scarf by Gentle Herd

Stay cozy & warm in this soft cashmere scarf. It has a chunky fabric for a cozy layer that envelops you with warmth. A perfect gift for that someone special, or yourself!

-100%Cashmere

$99

Shop on Gentle Herd

Pure Cashmere Hat & Scarf Set

Gift Box by Fishers Finery Shop on Amazon

Women’s 100% Pure Cashmere Ribbed Hat Glove Scarf Set Gift Box by Fishers Finery

The Beanie hat has a classic ribbed knit design with an added fold-back cuff detail for the option to lengthen or shorten as desired. The winter gloves have a matching ribbed cuff. The extended fold-back lets you lengthen or shorten as desired. The scarf has a matching ribbed design.

€139

Shop on Amazon

How to care for cashmere

Cashmere and wool can be hand washed with a gentle laundry detergent like Woolite. By handwashing them rather than by dry cleaning them they will come out feeling softer. Turn them inside out and use a delicate detergent and tepid water. Avoid stretching or wringing. Do not place in the dryer or on a heater. Lay out on a flat service to dry.

If you don’t want to risk handwashing, bring them to a reliable, professional dry cleaner.

If you see tiny holes in your wool garments, it means there are moths in your closet. The best thing to do is empty out the entire wardrobe, wash the garments and clean the inside of the wardrobe with a water and ammonia spray. Lavender helps deter months from returning.

Enjoy your cashmere!

