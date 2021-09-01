Covid-19 updates September 2021: information for tourists to Italy

Last update September 1, 2021

In brief:

Remember to complete a passenger locator form upon entry into Italy.

A Green Pass, digital proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test, is required to enter most public buildings, venues and events.

5 day fiduciary quarantine for UK travelers to Italy has been lifted

Travelers from UK, US, Canada and Japan (and all List D countries) require Green Pass and a negative molecular (PCR) or rapid antigen test taken in the 72 hours before arrival.

a negative molecular (PCR) or rapid antigen test taken in the 72 hours before arrival. From Sept. 1, 2021 a green pass will be required for public transportation.

From Sept. 1, 2021, UK travelers no longer need fiduciary quarantine.

Most regions in Italy are “white” but the region of Sicily is “yellow” and has some additional regulations to follow.

Covid-19 updates: information for tourists

Updated in accordance with Decree-Law no. 111 dated 6 August 2021 and the Ministry of Health Order dated 27 August 2021.

ENTERING ITALY

Italy applies health-related restriction measures to incoming travellers, which may vary depending on their country of origin.

Before entering Italy, from any country of origin and for any travel reason, the digital European Passenger Locator Form (dPLF) must be compiled.

The measures indicated in this section are valid until 25 October 2021.

Citizens and residents of EU countries, the Schengen area, from Israel, Andorra or the Principality of Monaco can enter Italy without the obligation of quarantine, provided that:

They fill in the Passenger Locator Form before entering Italy They present the EU Digital COVID Certificate on arrival. Non-EU citizens can present a COVID-19 Green Certificate, in paper or digital form, issued by the health authorities of their home country, certifying negativity to the virus, successful recovery or vaccination recognized by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

An EU Digital COVID Certificate is digital proof that a person:

has been vaccinated against COVID-19 at least 14 days beforehand

obtained a negative test result

recovered from COVID-19

The digital version can be saved on a mobile device. Citizens can also request a printed version. Both versions will have a QR code containing essential information and a digital signature ensuring their authenticity.

The EU Digital COVID Certificate is valid in all EU countries and the Schengen area.

For more information, visit the EU Digital COVID Certificate official webpage.

Travellers from United Kingdom, Canada, Japan and the United States (List D) can enter Italy without quarantine obligation, provided that:

1. They fill in the Passenger Locator Form before entering Italy

2. They present on arrival a COVID-19 Green Pass issued by the Health Authorities their home country, certifying:

complete vaccination against COVID-19, taken at least 14 days beforehand, using a vaccine recognized by the European Medicines Agency (EMA)

recovery from COVID-19 and the termination of medical isolation

negative result for a rapid molecular or antigenic test performed in the 48 hours prior to entry into Italy

3. In addition to the Green pass equivalent from their country, travellers from United Kingdom, Canada, Japan and the United States must also have a negative results for a molecular (PCR) or rapid antigen test taken in the 72 hours before their arrival in Italy.

Green Passes must be in Italian, English, French or Spanish and can be presented in digital or printed formats.

From 31 August, travellers from the UK are no longer required to quarantine if they have proof of vaccination and a negative test taken within 48 hours before entering Italy.

Entry and transit in Italy are forbidden for persons:

who, in the previous fourteen days, have stayed or transited in Brazil (see exceptions)

(see exceptions) who arrive from or have stayed in the previous fourteen days in India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka (see exceptions)

Travellers from all other countries may be required to:

fill in the Passenger Locator Form before entering Italy

present a negative result for a molecular or antigenic swab taken no more than 72 hours prior to entry into Italy

notify their arrival to the Prevention Department of the Local Health Authority (toll-free numbers and regional information)

reach the final destination in Italy only by private means of transport

undergo fiduciary isolation and health surveillance for 10 days

at the end of the 10 day isolation, take an additional molecular or antigenic swab

Travellers arriving from some non-EU countries can enter Italy without undergoing fiduciary isolation and health surveillance provided they use COVID-tested flights (refer to the specific section).

Children under the age of 6 are not obliged to present proof of a negative result for molecular or antigen tests on entry into Italy, but must comply with the isolation obligation when required.

Persons under the age of 18 are exempted from the obligation of isolation (where applicable) only if they are accompanied by an adult (parent or other companion) in possession of a COVID green certificate (green pass).

You can find out the conditions of entry into Italy from your country with a couple of clicks at viaggiaresicuri.it You will be asked to indicate:

Country of origin

Country(ies) you have travelled through in the last 14 days

Possession of EU citizenship or citizenship of a country in xthe Schengen Area

Possession of registered residence in Italy as a long-term resident or kinship with a long-term resident residing in Italy

At the end of this process, you will be informed if there are any restrictions in place for travel to Italy from your country, the documentation you will have to present and the conditions applied on your arrival.

National information line 1500 was activated by the Italian Ministry of Health to answer questions from the public about the novel Coronavirus 2019-nCoV. The hotline is open 24/7.

Travellers can contact the Ministry of Health at the following numbers:

from Italy: 1500 (free toll number)

from abroad: +39 0232008345 – +39 0283905385

For more information, visit the specific Ministry of Health web page for travellers.

COVID-19 DIGITAL GREEN CERTIFICATE TRAVEL AND ACCESS TO CULTURAL AND RECREATIONAL EVENTS

In Italy, the COVID-19 green certificate facilitates attendance at certain public events (such as trade fairs, concerts, sports competitions, parties following religious or civil ceremonies) and access to health care facilities for the elderly (RSA). It is also mandatory when moving into and out of areas that may be classified as “red” or “orange” zones in the absence of valid reasons for work, health or proven urgency.

Persons over the age of 12 must present a COVID-19 digital green pass in order to access certain services and activities:

Travelling by air, train, ship, ferry or bus throughout Italy

Restaurants, bars, ice cream parlours and pastry shops for consumption at table indoors

Performances open to the public, sporting events, both outdoors and indoors

Museums and places of culture, shows

Swimming pools and gyms

Private parties, such as wedding receptions

Festivals and trade fairs

Conventions and congresses

Spas and fitness centres

Gaming halls and betting shops, bingo halls and casinos

Access to these services and activities is allowed on presenting the EU Digital COVID Certificate or an equivalent certificate issued by the health authorities of Canada, Japan, Israel, the United Kingdom and the United States.

COVID-TESTED FLIGHTS

Passengers travelling on COVID-tested flights authorized by the Ministry of Health can enter Italy without having to comply with health surveillance and fiduciary isolation obligations.

Passengers travelling on “COVID-tested” flights are required:

to present a certificate to the airline on boarding and its control personnel testifying a negative result for a molecular or antigen swab test taken no more than 48 hours prior to boarding

to fill in the Passenger Locator Form to be presented before boarding

take another molecular (RT PCR) or antigenic swab test on arrival at the destination airport

For further information and a list of routes operating COVID-tested flights, consult the Ministry of Health website.

TRAVELLING AROUND ITALY

To ensure the safety of residents and tourists, the Italian government has introduced a classification of regions based on white (minimum risk), yellow, orange and red (maximum risk) colour codes.

Each colour corresponds to a number of prevention measures governing travel possibilities within a single region and between regions, the opening of businesses, restaurants and places of culture.

Travelling between different Regions in white and yellow zones is still allowed.

Travelling between different regions in the orange and red zones is only allowed on presentation of Covid-19 Green Certification.

MEDIUM AND LONG DISTANCE PUBLIC TRANSPORT

As of 1 September 2021, a COVID-19 green pass must be presented in order to use the following types of public transport:

Domestic flights

Ships and ferries connecting different regions, except for ferries crossing the Strait of Messina

Intercity, Intercity Night and High Speed Trains (the COVID-19 green pass is not required to board local trains)

Coaches and buses connecting different regions

Coaches and buses on hire with driver

TRAVELLING BY CAR

It is possible to travel by car without limitations together with spouses, cohabitants and stable relationships.

Non-cohabiting people

You can travel by car with up to 3 non-cohabiting people including the driver. Everyone in the car must wear a mask.

The passenger seat next to the driver must remain free. Passengers must sit on opposite sides of the rear seat leaving the centre seat free.

If the car has several rear rows, it can accommodate a maximum of two passengers per row seated on opposite sides of the seat, leaving the centre seat free.

MEASURES VALID IN WHITE ZONE REGIONS

With the exception of Sicily, Italy is entirely in the white zone.

The only rules that still have to be observed are: maintain a safe distance and avoid crowds.

It will no longer mandatory to wear masks outdoors, but you must always carry one with you and wear it if it is not possible to maintain the safety distance.

Masks must still be worn in indoor public places such as bars, restaurants, museums and public transport.

There are no time restrictions for travel.

The obligation to wear masks and maintain a safety distance of 1 meter still apply.

The following venues are now open to the public:

bars, pubs, restaurants, ice cream parlours, pastry shops

museums and places of culture

cinemas, theatres and concert hallsindoor and outdoor swimming pools

outdoor and indoor sporting events

trade fairs, conferences and congresses

fitness and spa centres

theme and amusement parks

private parties, including those associated with civil and/or religious ceremonies,

outdoors and indoors

gaming halls and betting shops, bingo halls and casinos

Check further down on this page for any measures envisaged to access the activities listed.

FACE MASK AND DISTANCING

Wearing a face mask is always mandatory in indoor public places throughout Italy.

Masks are no longer mandatory outdoors, but you must always carry one with you and wear it if you find yourself in crowded conditions that do not allow the 1 metre safety distance to be maintained.

The following persons are not required to wear masks:

• children under the age of 6

• people with disabilities and their carers if the mask makes communication between them impossible.

Always keep a safe distance of one metre from other people and wash your hands frequently or, if this not possible, sanitize them with alcohol-based sanitizing gels. You will find sanitizing gel dispensers at the entrances to shops, restaurants and other businesses.

LOCAL PUBLIC TRANSPORT

Local public transport (buses, metro, trams, etc.) may circulate with max. 80% passengers. The COVID-19 green pass is not needed in order to use these means of transport.

BARS AND RESTAURANTS

Bars, pubs, restaurants, ice cream parlours and pastry shops are open. They must display a sign indicating the maximum number of people allowed inside simultaneously.

Consumption at table is always allowed. There is no limit to the number of people who may sit at the same outdoor table. Up to a maximum of 6 non-cohabiting people may sit together indoors; there are no limits to the number of people for 2 families who decide to dine together at the same table.

Everyone over 12 years of age must show the COVID-19 digital green certificate for consumption at table indoors.

BEACHES

Access to free beaches and equipped beaches is allowed.

Beach resort facilities may request reservations in order to access beaches. Measurement of body temperature is envisaged at the entrance. Each beach umbrella must have a free space of at least 10 square metres around it. The minimum distance between each deckchair or sun lounger must be at least one and a half metres. Individual sports such as beach tennis, swimming and surfing are allowed, provided that social distancing is observed. Masks are mandatory in common areas (bars, restaurants, etc.) as well as indoors. They are not mandatory on the beach provided you are at a safe distance from other persons.

On free beaches, the distance of at least one metre from other people must be upheld. When setting up umbrellas and deck chairs, the same indications as for beach resort facilities must be followed.

SHOPS

The shops shall remain open, and must display a sign indicating the maximum number of people allowed inside at any particular time.

Shopping centres may also remain open at weekends and on holidays and pre-holidays.

HOTELS AND ACCOMMODATION FACILITIES

The accommodation facilities are open, subject to compliance with social distancing, and as per protocols and guidelines adopted to prevent or reduce the risk of contagion.

MUSEUMS AND PLACES OF CULTURE

Museums and other cultural institutions are open. Before planning a visit, we advise you to call or consult the institutional websites of museums where access procedures are published (they may vary for each museum).

Everyone over 12 years of age must show the COVID-19 digital green certificate at the entrance.

CINEMA, THEATERS AND CONCERTS

It is possible to attend performances in cinemas, theatres, concert halls and other venues, including outdoor events. The maximum number of spectators must not exceed 50% of the maximum authorized capacity outdoors and 35% indoors, or in the case of events involving spectators in excess of 5,000 outdoors and 2,500 indoors respectively. Seating must ensure a distance of at least one metre between non-cohabiting spectators.

Everyone over 12 years of age must show the COVID-19 digital green certificate at the entrance.

SPORTING EVENTS

Sporting events are open to the public, with a maximum capacity of 50% outdoors and 35% indoors.

Everyone over 12 years of age must show the COVID-19 digital green certificate at the entrance.

Sicily is in the Yellow Zone/ Photo Siracusa by CanvaPro

MEASURES VALID IN YELLOW ZONE REGIONS

Sicily is in the yellow zone. The same measures valid for the white zone must be upheld in Sicily, as well as some additional restrictions, as listed below.

MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING

When you are in a yellow zone region, you must wear a mask both indoors and outdoors.

BARS AND RESTAURANTS

Bars, pubs, restaurants, ice cream parlours and pastry shops are open. They must display a sign indicating the maximum number of people allowed inside simultaneously.

Sitting at tables is always allowed. There is no limit to the number of people who may sit at the same outdoor table. Up to a maximum of 4 non-cohabiting people may sit together indoors; there are no limits to the number of people for 2 families who decide to dine together at the same table.

Everyone over 12 years of age must show the COVID-19 digital green certificate for consumption at table indoors.

CINEMAS, THEATRES AND CONCERTS

It is possible to attend performances in cinemas, theatres, concert halls and other venues, including outdoor events. The maximum number of spectators must not exceed 50% of the maximum authorized capacity and in any case may not exceed 1000 people for outdoor venues and 500 people for indoor venues. Seating must ensure a distance of at least one metre between non-cohabiting spectators.

Everyone over 12 years of age must show the COVID-19 digital green certificate at the entrance.

SPORTING EVENTS

Sporting events are open to the public. The maximum number of spectators must not exceed 25% of the maximum authorized capacity and in any case may not exceed 1000 people for outdoor venues and 500 people for indoor venues. Seating must ensure a distance of at least one metre between non-cohabiting spectators.

Everyone over 12 years of age must show the COVID-19 digital green certificate at the entrance.

For detailed information at local level, please consult the websites of the Italian Regions and Autonomous Provinces, as well as contact the respective editorial offices.

Abruzzo – Basilicata – Calabria – Campania – Emilia-Romagna – Friuli Venezia Giulia – Lazio – Liguria – Lombardy – Marche – Molise – Piedmont – Puglia – Sardinia – Sicily – South Tyrol – Tuscany – Trentino – Umbria – Valle d’Aosta – Veneto

Adapted from ENIT – Italian National Tourist Board

Canonical link: http://www.italia.it/

