Colorful Milanese Fashion for a Bright Winter

Italian designers and the styles coming off the Milanese fashion runways have shown us that color is not only for summer! It’s time to break away from the traditional winter wardrobe of dark and neutral colors like gray, brown, and dark blue.

From January 5th, the winter sales are on in Lombardy. Take advantage of the savings and freshen up your winter style.

Brighten your winter look

Wearing bright-colored jeans or a daring, full-length coat is not for everyone. A smart-colored accessory can become a statement piece that brightens up your look.

Milanese fashion is often associated with dark, business attire, but there are many designers using color in their collections and accessories.

This article on EasyMilano features a few selected Made in Italy fashion brands using color, all of which can be found at the Scalo Milano Outlet and More, the designer shopping outlet village just 15 minutes from the city center.

Italian designs featured in this article:

Blugirl by Bluemarine

Datch

Liu Jo

O Bag

Timberland

Find these and more brands at

Scalo Milano Outlet & More

Via Milano 5,

Locate Triulzi (MI)

Featured image O bag sac/O Bag @ScaloMilano