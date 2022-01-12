Ciasmo – Vintage Inspiration, Modern Creations
Ciasmo is dialect for “dazzle” and perfectly represents this colorful, whimsical and creative boutique in Milan.
Ciasmo is specialized in women’s made-to-measure clothing, personalized fashion, handmade accessories, and restored vintage furniture. Ciasmo is a creative concept store mixing color and one-of-a-kind pieces while giving special attention to environmental responsibility.
Located in the Porta Romana neighborhood in Milan, on the corner of Via Orti and Via Commenda, you can find clothes, shoes, and accessories, as well as hundreds of objects, books, artworks, and illustrations created by local and international artists.
The owner of Ciasmo, Sara Scaramuzza, has created a team of expert tailors, artisans and creators. She has forged partnerships with artists and graphic designers to make unique and one-of-a-kind items of clothing, accessories, furniture and home accents.
Vintage Inspiration
Ciasmo started as a small tailor and dress shop. Sara, a textile designer and visual artist who has exhibited at the Triennale, decided to return to her roots and work with her hands. Beginning with a stock of vintage fabrics and some of her own textile designs, she began designing and sewing custom-made clothing for private clients. As the business grew, her tailored jackets and signature Palazzo Pants became sought out items for both Milanese and international customers. Her passion for art, books and illustration inspired her to expand the boutique to become the diverse, eclectic shop it is today.
If your style is edgy and fashionable, Ciasmo is the store for you. The care and curation of the collection, styles, and quality is impeccable. All items at Ciasmo are limited edition and guaranteed to be unique and special additions to any wardrobe or home.
A store like Ciasmo is a great place to shop for clothing, home accents and gifts too. They have an amazing selection of clothing made of quality. You will find high quality items that will last you for years to come. If you want to buy shoes, make sure you check out their shoe department. Ciasmo is an official delaer of Trippen, the eco-friendly shoe company.
Down the street, at Via Orti 16 is the design showroom with specially selected pieces of perfectly restored, vintage and mid-century furniture, including armchairs, sofas, tables, fabrics, and home furnishing accessories, as well as an interior design and restoration service. It’s no surprise that their items are frequently used in fashion photo shoots and film production!
Monthly, the Ciasmo team and guest artists host events and workshops at their store or showroom locations.
Ciasmo Store
Via Orti 7
20122, Milano
Tel. (+39) 02 55185548
ciasmo.it
Open Tuesday to Saturday: 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM. / 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM.
Closed on Sunday and Monday
Ciasmo Showroom
Via Orti 16
20122, Milano
Tel. (+39) 02 55185548
Open Tuesday to Saturday by appointment only
Follow Ciasmo on Instagram @Ciasmo