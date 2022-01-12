Ciasmo – Vintage Inspiration, Modern Creations

Ciasmo is dialect for “dazzle” and perfectly represents this colorful, whimsical and creative boutique in Milan.

Ciasmo is specialized in women’s made-to-measure clothing, personalized fashion, handmade accessories, and restored vintage furniture. Ciasmo is a creative concept store mixing color and one-of-a-kind pieces while giving special attention to environmental responsibility.

Located in the Porta Romana neighborhood in Milan, on the corner of Via Orti and Via Commenda, you can find clothes, shoes, and accessories, as well as hundreds of objects, books, artworks, and illustrations created by local and international artists.

The owner of Ciasmo, Sara Scaramuzza, has created a team of expert tailors, artisans and creators. She has forged partnerships with artists and graphic designers to make unique and one-of-a-kind items of clothing, accessories, furniture and home accents.

Handmade items, gifts and accessories can be found at Ciasmo as well as restored vintage furnishings / Photo C. Abernethy @milanostyle_com

Vintage Inspiration

Ciasmo started as a small tailor and dress shop. Sara, a textile designer and visual artist who has exhibited at the Triennale, decided to return to her roots and work with her hands. Beginning with a stock of vintage fabrics and some of her own textile designs, she began designing and sewing custom-made clothing for private clients. As the business grew, her tailored jackets and signature Palazzo Pants became sought out items for both Milanese and international customers. Her passion for art, books and illustration inspired her to expand the boutique to become the diverse, eclectic shop it is today.

Cisamo, an eclectic mix of fashion, design, style and art, Illustrations, graphic tees, and vintage items / Photo C. Abernethy @milanostyle_com

If your style is edgy and fashionable, Ciasmo is the store for you. The care and curation of the collection, styles, and quality is impeccable. All items at Ciasmo are limited edition and guaranteed to be unique and special additions to any wardrobe or home.

A store like Ciasmo is a great place to shop for clothing, home accents and gifts too. They have an amazing selection of clothing made of quality. You will find high quality items that will last you for years to come. If you want to buy shoes, make sure you check out their shoe department. Ciasmo is an official delaer of Trippen, the eco-friendly shoe company.

Vintage Inspiration in Milan / Photo Ciasmo Showroom

Down the street, at Via Orti 16 is the design showroom with specially selected pieces of perfectly restored, vintage and mid-century furniture, including armchairs, sofas, tables, fabrics, and home furnishing accessories, as well as an interior design and restoration service. It’s no surprise that their items are frequently used in fashion photo shoots and film production!

Vintage vases, jars and tableware have been repurposed to create unique, one-of-a-kind lamps and chandeliers. / Photo @milanostyle_com

Sustainability, environmentally friendly and cruelty free products are behind the Ciasmo philosophy and values. / Photo @milanostyle_com

Monthly, the Ciasmo team and guest artists host events and workshops at their store or showroom locations.

Ciasmo Store

Via Orti 7

20122, Milano

Tel. (+39) 02 55185548

ciasmo.it

Open Tuesday to Saturday: 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM. / 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

Closed on Sunday and Monday

Ciasmo Showroom

Via Orti 16

20122, Milano

Tel. (+39) 02 55185548

Open Tuesday to Saturday by appointment only

Follow Ciasmo on Instagram @Ciasmo

Like this: Like Loading...

Hotels: Book now, decide later on Booking.com

