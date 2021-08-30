Birch Leaf Drop Earrings in Antiqued Bronze Shabby Chic Rustic Boho Jewelry
€18.00
- Handmade item
- Ships from a small business in Italy
- Materials: bronze, bronzo, brass, ottone, turquoise
- Style: Boho & hippie
Description
Turn over a new leaf, the will to change, the will and strength to begin again.
Ancient Celts and Druids believed the Birch Leaf to be a symbol of beginning, renewal, and youth.
Perfect for autumn, vintage style, dangle earrings made with antiqued bronze tone Birch Leaf Drop.
€18.00