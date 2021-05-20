Best Louis Vuitton Bags to Buy to Last

Listen to this article Listen to this article

While it would be nice to follow every season and buy a designer bag for every occasion, most of us buy a designer bag to last. Season-after-season, year-after-year, your designer bag should be good to go… price alone suggests your bag is for life. If you want to make your designer bag a staple of your fashion, you have probably already paid a lot of attention to Louis Vuitton.

First established din Paris, Louis Vuitton boutiques can now be found around the world. Here in Milan you will find LV on Via Montenapoleone, in the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II and at selected department stores. / Photo by Andreas Lischka

Not only is Louis Vuitton perhaps the biggest bag designer brand in the world, but the classic styles the company uses makes its bags perfect for a “designer bag for life”. You can integrate a Louis Vuitton bag into just about any fashion choice you make. Going the full gown for that gala? Heading out for a casual coffee in your jeans? What about hitting the beach for that hazy evening stroll? Louis Vuitton bags fit all those occasions and much more.

It can be your everyday bag, your going out bag, your hang out bag, and your dress to impress bag. Whether you’re packing your essentials or make up, Louis Vuitton bags have you covered. Over the years, the company has launched plenty of iconic designer bags. You’re really spoilt for choice, but there are some that stand out.

As you look for a foolproof designer bag, here are the best Louis Vuitton bags ever… which can all still be bought to this day!

Speedy

Louis Vuitton Speedy

Arguably the most iconic designer bag of all time. We’ll let you be the judge of that, but what cannot be argued is the Louis Vuitton Speedy is a world-famous product with a beloved design. First introduced way back in 1930, the Speedy is the foundation of Louis Vuitton. Playing of its name, the bag is light, easy to carry, and small. Don’t worry, the Speedy is still roomy enough for all your essentials.

Alma

Louis Vuitton Alma

Launched a few years after the Speedy in 1934, the Alma is a design by Louis Vuitton’s grandson Gaston-Louis Vuitton. It seems Gaston has the family genes for effortless fashion design. Named after the famous Alma Bridge in Paris, this bag is one of the most structured of the company’s classics, feature protection like studs, a structured bridge, a leather bottom, and rolled handles.

Neverfull

Louis Vuitton Neverfull

As the name suggests, the Louis Vuitton Neverfull is the bag you choose if you like to carry a lot of stuff. Since its launch in 2007, the Neverfull has been a big seller and is one of the company’s most popular bags. Its spacious and casual, making it perfect for everyday use. It’s also ideal for carry on when travelling.

Twist

Louis Vuitton Twist

One of the newest bags in the Louis Vuitton collection, the Twist comes from the company’s “House Icons” range. Customers have embraced this new design, which is more clean than classic LV logo bags. Perhaps the best thing about the Twist is its versatility. This bag looks great in all situations as a day-to-evening options, but it excels as a night back too thanks to its sophisticated style.

In conclusion, if you were to invest in just one Louis Vuitton bag, which would it be? Really, you can’t go wrong with any of them. Feel free to contact us if you need assistance shopping in Milan.

Images courtesy 24s