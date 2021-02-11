Bernina Scenic Train & Lake Como

Overview

Experience the beauty of Lake Como and the stunning views from atop the Swiss and Italian Alps on this full-day tour from Milan. Stop in the historic lakeshore village of Varenna—one of the lake’s most charming—and enjoy lunch in the Valtellina valley before ascending the Alps on the scenic Bernina Express train. The UNESCO-listed ride lets you straddle two countries and one of Europe’s great mountain ranges. Go beyond a basic Lake Como tour on this alpine adventure Explore the lakeshore village of Varenna and dine in Valtellina with an optional lunch Ride the Bernina Express train up glaciers and into the Swiss Alps Hop off for a short walk enjoying summit views

Itinerary

Stop At: Varenna Short walk of the picturesque and lovely little town on the lake Duration: 30 minutes

Stop At: Morbegno Stop in this quaint town of the valley in the Italian Alps Duration: 30 minutes

Stop At: Tirano Free time for your lunch Duration: 1 hour

Stop At: Ospizio Bernina Getting off the Bernina train for a quick stop on the highest point of the ride! Duration: 10 minutes

Additional Info

Confirmation will be received at time of booking

Not wheelchair accessible

Children must be accompanied by an adult

Minimum age is 13 years

Near public transportation

Travelers should have a moderate physical fitness level JUST IN CASE OF BAD WEATHER WE DO NOT REACH THE HIGHEST POINT DOING ONLY A PARTIAL RIDE OF THE BERNINA TRAIN

This tour/activity will have a maximum of 14 travelers

