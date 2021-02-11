Overview
Experience the beauty of Lake Como and the stunning views from atop the Swiss and Italian Alps on this full-day tour from Milan. Stop in the historic lakeshore village of Varenna—one of the lake’s most charming—and enjoy lunch in the Valtellina valley before ascending the Alps on the scenic Bernina Express train. The UNESCO-listed ride lets you straddle two countries and one of Europe’s great mountain ranges. Go beyond a basic Lake Como tour on this alpine adventure Explore the lakeshore village of Varenna and dine in Valtellina with an optional lunch Ride the Bernina Express train up glaciers and into the Swiss Alps Hop off for a short walk enjoying summit views
Safety first: What you can expect during your visit
- Face masks required for travelers in public areas
- Face masks required for guides in public areas
- Face masks provided for travelers
- Hand sanitizer available to travelers and staff
- Social distancing enforced throughout experience
- Regularly sanitized high-traffic areas Gear/equipment sanitized between use
- Transportation vehicles regularly sanitized Guides required to regularly wash hands Paid stay-at-home policy for staff with symptoms
from €205.97
Price varies by group size Lowest Price Guarantee
Read more about Bernina Scenic Train & Lake Como 2021 – Milan
Select Date and Travelers
This experience is booked with Viator
NOTE: SWITZERLAND: COVID-19Update: Before traveling, we recommend that you consult the official website of the
Swiss Federal Office of Public Health ( https://www.bag.admin.ch/bag/it/home.html ).
Starting from February 8, 2021 , new rules for entry into Switzerland come into force.
Itinerary
Stop At: Varenna Short walk of the picturesque and lovely little town on the lake Duration: 30 minutes
Stop At: Morbegno Stop in this quaint town of the valley in the Italian Alps Duration: 30 minutes
Stop At: Tirano Free time for your lunch Duration: 1 hour
Stop At: Ospizio Bernina Getting off the Bernina train for a quick stop on the highest point of the ride! Duration: 10 minutes
Additional Info
- Confirmation will be received at time of booking
- Not wheelchair accessible
- Children must be accompanied by an adult
- Minimum age is 13 years
- Near public transportation
Travelers should have a moderate physical fitness level JUST IN CASE OF BAD WEATHER WE DO NOT REACH THE HIGHEST POINT DOING ONLY A PARTIAL RIDE OF THE BERNINA TRAIN
This tour/activity will have a maximum of 14 travelers
Operated by LUCAfromITALY
Read more about Bernina Scenic Train & Lake Como 2021 – Milan – https://10864.partner.viator.com/tours/Milan/BERNINA-SCENIC-TRAIN-and-LAKE-COMO/d512-7427P5?mcid=56757