Backstreet Boys in Milan May 15, 2019

The original boy band the Backstreet Boys have just announced their biggest arena tour in nearly two decades, the DNA world tour. To accompany the tour reveal, the group has announced new music. Their highly anticipated forthcoming, 10th studio album DNA is officially set to be released January 25th via RCA Records. In support of the new release, the international leg of the DNA world tour will kick-off May 11th at Portugal Lisbon’s Altice Arena and wrap up September 15th at Newark, New Jersey’s Prudential Center.
In a press release, members of BSB commented on the news:
“The journey is ongoing with us and there is so much left to do,” says Brian Littrell. “We’re living the next chapter that hasn’t been told yet, and that’s exciting.”
“When this group started 26 years ago – and through all the highs and lows of our career – we’ve had to learn it wasn’t about us as individuals but about what’s best for the group,” says Howie D.
Kevin Richardson adds, “We were able to bring all of our influences and styles into one coherent piece of work. These songs are a great representation of who we are as individuals and who we are as a group. It’s our DNA. We’re really proud of that.”
