Backstreet Boys in Milan May 15, 2019

The original boy band the Backstreet Boys have just announced their biggest arena tour in nearly two decades, the

world tour. To accompany the tour reveal, the group has announced new music. Their highly anticipated forthcoming, 10th studio album

DNA

is officially set to be released January 25th via RCA Records. In support of the new release, the international leg of the

DNA

world tour will kick-off May 11th at Portugal Lisbon’s Altice Arena and wrap up September 15th at Newark, New Jersey’s Prudential Center.